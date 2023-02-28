Starwatch: Winter constellations, Mars offer celestial feast

MINNEAPOLIS — March always brings passages — winter to spring, ice to slush, sun to the Northern Hemisphere. This year, the month begins with an uncommon passage as the two brightest planets sweep by each other above the southwest horizon.

On Wednesday, March 1, Jupiter passes within a moon width of brilliant Venus. The gap between them quickly widens as Jupiter falls into the sun’s afterglow. On March 22, a thin crescent moon appears above Jupiter about 40 minutes after sunset. The next night, the moon hangs below Venus.

East of the planetary pair, Mars rides high at nightfall as the bright winter stars stream past it. In mid-month Mars glides between Betelgeuse, the giant red star at Orion’s right shoulder, and brilliant Capella, in Auriga, the charioteer. At month’s end the red planet will be heading into Gemini. Enjoy this feast of stars and Mars now, before the winter constellations also slip into the sunset.

March’s full moon arrives at 6:40 a.m. on March 7, after crossing the night sky below the spring constellation Leo, the lion. The moon sets in the west shortly after reaching fullness, so plan accordingly.

Spring begins with the vernal equinox at 4:24 p.m. March 20. At that moment the sun crosses the equator heading north, and Earth will be lighted from pole to pole. From then until the September equinox, the day length increases as we travel north. Also, the day length increases most rapidly near the spring equinox because the sun is then moving most rapidly northward.

If you’re out at the end of evening twilight between March 10 and March 22, look for a faint, broad cone of light extending up from the western horizon along the sun’s path. This is the elusive zodiacal light, the result of sunlight reflecting off dust in the plane of the solar system. Recent evidence has suggested a Martian origin for the dust.

The University of Minnesota’s public viewings of the night sky at its Duluth and Twin Cities campuses have been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium at www.d.umn.edu/planet.