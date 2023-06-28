Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Starwatch column: Summer Triangle sparkles in the southeast

Watch for the super moon in early July. Earth reaches the farthest point in its orbit from the sun this month.

View of the night sky with Vega high in the southeast in July
High in the southeast, nightfall late July.
Contributed / Minnesota Starwatch
Today at 6:00 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — In July Venus ends its long run as an evening star by plummeting into the sunset, a spectacular fall that begins its next trip between Earth and the sun.

But it won’t be gone for long. Our brilliant sister planet will reappear in the morning sky in the last days of August.

At nightfall the Summer Triangle of bright stars rides high in the east to southeast. Its brightest star is Vega, in Lyra, the lyre. The lyre, often associated with the mythical Greek musician Orpheus, is represented by a parallelogram of stars below Vega. The next brightest Triangle star is Altair, in Aquila, the eagle. The third Triangle star — Deneb — forms the tail of Cygnus, the swan, and the “head” of the Northern Cross. Grab your binoculars and explore these stars and the whole Triangle area.

In the predawn sky, Saturn and Jupiter appear low in the southeast and east, respectively, on July 1. As the month goes by, both planets drift higher and westward. Low in the northeast is the brilliant star Capella, in Auriga, the charioteer.

planting trees along St. Louis River Estuary
Northland Outdoors
SEE ALSO: As emerald ash borers decimate trees, new forest planted to replace them
Along the St. Louis River, more than 60,000 trees will be planted to replace dead ash trees and protect the estuary.
June 24, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

The evening of July 2, a super moon — a full moon that's near the closest point to Earth in a lunar orbit — rises in the aptly named Teapot of Sagittarius. That night the moon follows a low trajectory across the night sky and sets in the west half an hour before sunrise on July 3, shortly before reaching perfect fullness. The waning moon visits Saturn on July 7 and Jupiter on July 11 and July 12. On July 14 and July 15, an old moon makes a pretty sight with Jupiter, Capella, and the Pleiades star cluster. The star below the Pleiades will be Aldebaran, the eye of Taurus, the bull.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 6, Earth reaches aphelion, the farthest point from the sun in its orbit. At that moment our planet will be 94.5 million miles from its parent star.

The University of Minnesota offers public viewings of the night sky at its Duluth and Twin Cities campuses. For more information visit the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium: www.d.umn.edu/planet.

What To Read Next
Captain welcomes tour onto DNR research vessel
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: The Lake Superior fishery in Wisconsin waters
June 27, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone
Small silver fish in a pile on a flat surface
Northland Outdoors
Cisco explosion in Lake Superior may be largest on record
June 22, 2023 07:56 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Cooler with Rain Chances this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cooler and Much Needed Rain
June 21, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Superior gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child porn charge
June 26, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Duluth Media Group News Brief stock photo.jpg
Local
Lake Nebagamon drowning victim identified
June 26, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
People wearing red white and blue patriotic themed clothing participating in outdoor parade
Local
Douglas County communities gear up for July 4
June 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Manager talks in coffee shop.
Local
2540 Coffee House opens in Superior
June 28, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood