Northland Outdoors

Starwatch column: Fall constellations move front and center

Brightest planet, brightest star share altitude; prepare for the third supermoon in a row.

Graphic showing stars in the September sky
Facing east predawn Sept. 10, 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Starwatch
By Deane Morrison / Minnesota Starwatch
Today at 3:00 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — In September, the fall constellations move to front and center in the south. They include Aquarius and Pisces, which are famous but dim. On the bright side, this year Jupiter joins Saturn in the evening sky.

Jupiter rises in the east-northeast by 11 p.m. On the Sept. 1, if you want to identify these two planets, a fat waning moon helpfully positions itself midway between Jupiter, to its lower left, and Saturn, to its upper right. On Sept. 26, a waxing moon hangs below Saturn.

Grab a star chart and look for faint, scraggly Aquarius, Saturn’s current constellation of residence. Also find the Great Square of Pegasus and the Circlet of Pisces, a rather dim ring of stars below and slightly west of the Great Square.

And don’t forget the Summer Triangle. September is the best time to see these three bright stars, because they now appear high in the south at nightfall. If you have no binoculars, it still should be easy to find the Northern Cross stretching southwestward from Deneb, the star at the Triangle’s northeast corner.

In the predawn sky, Venus appears below the Gemini twins — Castor and Pollux — and Procyon, in Canis Minor, the little dog. A waning moon hangs near Pollux on Sept. 10, and closer to Venus the next two mornings. Note how Venus, the brightest planet, compares to Sirius, the brightest star. Sirius shines to the right of Venus, and at nearly the same altitude, all month.

The evening of Sept. 28, the third super moon in a row rises, becoming full at 4:57 a.m. the next morning. As the second full moon in a calendar month, it’s also a blue moon.

Fall arrives with the autumnal equinox at 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 23. At that moment the southbound sun officially crosses the equator, and Earth will be lighted from pole to pole.

The University of Minnesota offers public viewings of the night sky at its Duluth and Twin Cities campuses. For more information visit the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium website at www.d.umn.edu/planet.

