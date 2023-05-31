99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Sea lamprey control planned for Amnicon River

Lampricide treatment offers control over the number of parasitic adults that kill fish in the Great Lakes.

The population of fish-killing sea lamprey is going up in Lake Superior and is now more than double the target level set by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Sea Grant.
Lampricides will be applied to the Amnicon River on or about Tuesday, June 6, to kill sea lamprey larvae, according to a news release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Contributed / Minnesota Sea Grant
By Staff reports
Today at 11:00 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel plan to apply lampricides to the Amnicon River starting on or about Tuesday, June 6, according to a news release.

Lampricides are used to kill sea lamprey larvae burrowed in the river bed. The measure helps control the population that transforms to parasitic adults that migrate to the Great Lakes and kill fish. Failure to kill the larvae in streams would result in significant damage to the Great Lakes fishery, the news release said.

Infested tributaries must be treated every three to five years with lampricides to control sea lamprey populations.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Maddie Kraemer, left, looks back at her line as she gets ready to cast while Travis Johnson works a spot
Northland Outdoors
Land purchase aims to expand access to Lake Superior and protect habitat for at-risk shorebird
Land purchase adds half-mile of shoreline within Brule River State Forest.
May 29, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Gusty winds, T-storms, and warm temperatures this holiday weekend
Warm and breezy will be the theme for parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota this weekend with scattered T-storms staying west until Monday.
May 25, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Bud of a balsam poplar tree
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Balsam poplar, the tree of the far north
"Reaching peak performance on the damp soil and extreme cold of Alaskan and Canadian floodplains, balsam poplars survive the farthest north of any American broadleaf tree," writes Emily Stone.
May 24, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone
snapping turtle
Northland Outdoors
It's time to help Northland turtles cross the road
Tuesday is World Turtle Day to draw attention to the plight of several species.
May 23, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
View of a lighthouse sitting on an island
Northland Outdoors
Maintenance costs soar at national parks, including Apostle Islands National Lakeshore
Apostle Islands maintenance costs are 7 times higher than 5 years ago.
May 22, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
New River Gorge National Park vista
Northland Outdoors
The best national parks, as rated by people who visited them
Many of the highest-rated national parks are not exactly well-known or highly visited.
May 20, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Quiet weekend after a chilly close to the work week
Temperatures on Friday will be quite chilly, but we do look to warm into the 70s with a lack of cloud cover both Saturday and Sunday.
May 18, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
051923.N.ST.Hike 1.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Take a hike on National Trails Day
Explore the Brule Bog Boardwalk and sections of the Grand Footpath with members of the North Country Trail Association.
May 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Red fox stares at the camera
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: The fantastic fox
"Foxes can interrupt the Lyme bacteria’s cycle by reducing the numbers of mice and chipmunks available for the ticks to feed on," writes Emily Stone.
May 16, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone
1630466+deer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Please, leave those deer fawns alone
The mothers may leave their babies alone for short periods, but they will be back.
May 15, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A blue-green algae bloom
Northland Outdoors
Water quality sampling effort in Lake Superior estuary targets emerging threats from harmful algal blooms
Project will examine water quality and nutrient conditions that lead to blooms.
May 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
2023 MN fishing opener
Northland Outdoors
Got walleyes? The guys on the Island Lake bridge sure do
Anglers gather on the bridge year after year for a very successful opening day tradition.
May 13, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Lampricides are carefully metered into the stream for about 12 hours by trained and certified applicators, and continually analyzed at predetermined sites to assure that proper concentrations as the lampricides are carried downstream, according to the news release.

The U. S. Environmental Protection Agency and Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency have reviewed human health and environmental safety data for lampricides and concluded they pose no unreasonable risk to the general population or the environment when applied at concentrations necessary to control larval sea lampreys.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as with any pesticide, the public is advised to use discretion and minimize unnecessary exposure and people confining bait fish or other organism in the water are advised to use alternate water sources, the news release said.

Lampricides are selectively toxic to sea lampreys, but a few fish, insect and broadleaf plants are sensitive.

Agricultural irrigation must be suspended for 24 hours, during and following treatment.

Applications are expected to be complete in about nine days. Application dates are tentative and may be changed based on local weather or stream conditions near the time of treatment.

For more information, call 800-472-9212 or 800-649-3777 for TTY users.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
A black bear roams Minnesota's north woods. Forum News Service file photo by Steve Kohls.
Minnesota
Black bear injures woman with dog in central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
ducks on lake with ice
Northland Outdoors
Ready, set, fish, Minnesota
May 11, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Wet and breezy for Minnesota's fishing opener
May 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
High School students moving the tassels on their mortarboards during a graduation ceremony.
Local
Solon Springs students celebrate graduation day
May 27, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Graduates take selfie together.
Local
Northwestern High School celebrates the Class of 2023
May 26, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
2908154+102116.n.st_.Tow_.jpg
Local
Committee tweaks Superior's tow fees
May 31, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
A sign on a former launch fee drop box at a boat launch
Local
Superior stops using boat launch fee boxes
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood