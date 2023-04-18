Photos: Northern flicker takes a snowy snack break

SUPERIOR — As I walked by my front window Sunday, April 16, I glanced outside to keep tabs on the falling snow.

A few birds had gathered near the feeder to pick through the sunflower seeds I had put out earlier that morning, but there was one bird closer to the curb that stuck out. It was larger than the others, with a longer beak and a giant red triangle on the back of its neck — a bird I had never noticed before.

So of course the camera came out as it hopped along the ground picking for food. After a little sleuthing on the internet, I discovered that a male yellow-shafted northern flicker had stopped by for a visit.

The bird is a member of the woodpecker family and apparently forages by hopping on the ground to snack. According to the Audubon Society, norther flickers eat ants more often than any other North American bird; however, they will also eat fruits, berries, seeds and nuts.

A male yellow-shafted northern flicker looks for food on the ground in Superior as snow falls on Sunday, April 16. The northern flicker is in the woodpecker family. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Snow falls on a male yellow-shafted northern flicker as he hops through the snow looking for food in Superior on Sunday, April 16. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram