Photos: Northern flicker takes a snowy snack break
A male yellow-shafted northern flicker stopped at photographer Jed Carlson's bird feeder over the weekend.
SUPERIOR — As I walked by my front window Sunday, April 16, I glanced outside to keep tabs on the falling snow.
A few birds had gathered near the feeder to pick through the sunflower seeds I had put out earlier that morning, but there was one bird closer to the curb that stuck out. It was larger than the others, with a longer beak and a giant red triangle on the back of its neck — a bird I had never noticed before.
So of course the camera came out as it hopped along the ground picking for food. After a little sleuthing on the internet, I discovered that a male yellow-shafted northern flicker had stopped by for a visit.
The bird is a member of the woodpecker family and apparently forages by hopping on the ground to snack. According to the Audubon Society, norther flickers eat ants more often than any other North American bird; however, they will also eat fruits, berries, seeds and nuts.
