Photos: Bald Northern cardinal visits feeder

SUPERIOR — Looking out my window I noticed a visitor to my bird feeder has an issue that I can very much identify with.

An adult male Northern cardinal makes regular visits with his family. Over the last number of weeks I’ve noticed that the feathers on his crest were thinning more each time he’d stop by.

Now it’s no secret to anyone that under my cap there isn’t a whole lot of hair growing. I can grow it on my face no problem, but the back of my head, not so much, so I feel for my friend, Mr. Cardinal.

A single feather pops up from the head of an adult male Northern cardinal as it snacks on sunflower seeds from a feeder in Superior in late July 2023. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

In mid-July he was down to one lonely feather. Apparently it is stressful raising his cardinal family. And now in August, the poor guy is totally bald.

According to freebirders.com, although it's quite uncommon, there are a couple of reasons why cardinals lose all the feathers on their heads.

Overzealous molting is the main reason cardinals go bald. From July to October most North American birds molt gradually, but sometimes they lose all their feathers at once, giving a bald appearance. Luckily for Mr. Cardinal the baldness is not permanent and his feathers should grow back in a few weeks.

Unfortunately, things are not looking that bright for my hair.

Another possibility is a parasite infestation — feather mites or lice could cause the baldness. And while feather disease is fatal to baby cardinals in the nest, adults usually recover and feathers grow back.

After witnessing the rare occurrence of bald Mr. Cardinal, I can only offer one piece of advice to him: time to start looking for a tiny hat.