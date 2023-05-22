99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Maintenance costs soar at national parks, including Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

Apostle Islands maintenance costs are 7 times higher than 5 years ago.

View of a lighthouse sitting on an island
A view of the Devils Island Lighthouse within the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.
Contributed / Apostle Islands National Lakeshore
By Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Today at 9:34 AM

The maintenance backlog at national parks has almost doubled in the last five years, and deferred maintenance costs have grown seven times higher during that span at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin.

The increase comes amid billions of dollars of federal investment under the Great American Outdoors Act. That’s prompting calls among Republicans in Congress for more transparency over spending, including from U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany.

The National Park Service estimated it had $11.9 billion worth of deferred maintenance projects through September 2018, which marks the end of the federal fiscal year. Now, the agency estimates that backlog is closer to $22.3 billion among its 424 parks and roughly 90 scenic rivers and trails as of the end of September last year.

We're adding more things to the list that we've discovered that we didn't know were broken or that needed attention.
Lynne Dominy, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore superintendent

National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in a U.S. House subcommittee hearing last month that the backlog grew as the agency has been able to better assess needs at national parks.

"Many of our national parks and our superintendents have been placing band-aids on a number of these infrastructure and deferred maintenance (projects)," Sams said. "When (Great American Outdoors Act) money came out, it actually provided us (funding) to do surgery."

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, Sams said the agency realized it had a much larger backlog of projects, some of which hadn’t seen major investments in more than 50 years.

Over the last five years deferred maintenance costs at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, which includes 21 islands on Lake Superior, grew from an estimated $9 million to $66 million. At the same time, the park’s budget has remained largely flat at roughly $3 million.

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.jpg

Lynne Dominy, the park’s superintendent, said the park has around 130 buildings. She said many of those haven't been updated since the park was established in 1970.

"We're adding more things to the list that we've discovered that we didn't know were broken or that needed attention," Dominy said. "It's a story that never ends. It's just what you try to do is reduce it."

The Great American Outdoors Act, which was signed into law by former President Donald Trump, will provide up to $1.9 billion annually through 2025 for maintenance under the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund program.

But Tiffany said the growing backlog is concerning given the billions of dollars of investment, adding lawmakers want to investigate how taxpayer money is being spent. Tiffany, who chairs a subcommittee on federal lands, said no official investigations are planned.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
New River Gorge National Park vista
Northland Outdoors
The best national parks, as rated by people who visited them
Many of the highest-rated national parks are not exactly well-known or highly visited.
May 20, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Quiet weekend after a chilly close to the work week
Temperatures on Friday will be quite chilly, but we do look to warm into the 70s with a lack of cloud cover both Saturday and Sunday.
May 18, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
051923.N.ST.Hike 1.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Take a hike on National Trails Day
Explore the Brule Bog Boardwalk and sections of the Grand Footpath with members of the North Country Trail Association.
May 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Red fox stares at the camera
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: The fantastic fox
"Foxes can interrupt the Lyme bacteria’s cycle by reducing the numbers of mice and chipmunks available for the ticks to feed on," writes Emily Stone.
May 16, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone
1630466+deer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Please, leave those deer fawns alone
The mothers may leave their babies alone for short periods, but they will be back.
May 15, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A blue-green algae bloom
Northland Outdoors
Water quality sampling effort in Lake Superior estuary targets emerging threats from harmful algal blooms
Project will examine water quality and nutrient conditions that lead to blooms.
May 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
2023 MN fishing opener
Northland Outdoors
Got walleyes? The guys on the Island Lake bridge sure do
Anglers gather on the bridge year after year for a very successful opening day tradition.
May 13, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
ducks on lake with ice
Northland Outdoors
Ready, set, fish, Minnesota
Saturday's opener will be breezy but the ice is out of nearly all lakes -- except in the far northern Arrowhead region.
May 11, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Wet and breezy for Minnesota's fishing opener
A large area of lower pressure will keep a big part of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest dealing with showers, thunderstorms, and wind this weekend.
May 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
people using nets to catch fish
Northland Outdoors
Better late than never: Lake Superior smelt run is on
Grab your nets, a big bucket and a fishing license, smelt are in town.
May 10, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
5-5-2023 robin.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Tune up your ears for spring
"I just learned that the birds themselves tune up their ears in the spring," writes Emily Stone.
May 10, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone
4-28-2023 moss .jpg
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Find a puddle and some happiness
Edward O. Wilson, a revered ecologist and champion of biodiversity, hypothesized that our love of nature has helped humans survive, and helps us feel connected to all life.
May 04, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone

"At a minimum, we're going to continue to do oversight hearings," Tiffany said. "But I'm hoping that we can go to a couple of these places where money has been allocated, and it does not appear that the work is being done, taking a look at the priorities of the Park Service, to make sure that everyone around the country is getting some help with these additional dollars."

So far, the National Park Service has prioritized 130 projects in 176 parks that would receive funding under the Legacy Restoration Fund program. That would address $3.8 billion in deferred maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the next budget, the agency also wants to use around $1.3 billion from the program to address another 26 projects. That includes a request for $17.2 million in funding to rehabilitate and stabilize Apostle Islands marinas at Little Sand Bay and Devils Island. The funding is anticipated to address around $20 million in deferred maintenance.

Dominy said a large storm in late 2017 damaged marinas at both sites. The Little Sand Bay Marina is the park’s only mainland marina that provides access to the western and northern islands, offering safe harbor to about 30,000 visitors each year.

Work at Devils Island would also include repairs of a retaining wall and rebuilding a historic boathouse and dock that had been on the island for 130 years.

073121.N.DNT.ApostleIslandsCruise.C04.jpg
Passengers in a boat at rest observe the the mainland sea caves on Lake Superior near Bayfield, Wis. on July 11, 2021.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

"The reason that's so important is because right now that island is closed, and people can't safely moor (vessels to) their docks. They don't have a safe harbor if they get all the way out there — to be able to get out of a storm," Dominy said. "And it's a really important part of the park’s history."

Plans to restore the marina involve using more resilient materials to ensure the dock and facilities will last longer than 50 years amid the often crushing wind, waves and ice on Lake Superior. Dominy said addressing maintenance at the park, which saw around 257,000 visitors last year, presents a challenge due to limited staffing and the short summer construction season.

As the agency devotes funding, Tiffany said smaller national parks like the Apostle Islands should benefit.

"We need to make sure that those facilities are kept upgraded, especially when there was so much additional money that was authorized in the previous Congress for this," Tiffany said. "I hope that the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore gets some of that for maintenance projects."

Dominy said the park is currently in the design process for repairs at the Little Sand Bay and Devils Island. The hope is that the park may begin construction as soon as next year or in 2025 pending approval of funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wisconsin Public Radio can be heard locally on 91.3 KUWS-FM and at wpr.org.

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2023, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Spring system set to bring showers to the region this weekend
May 04, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
File: Wolves
Northland Outdoors
US House committee passes bill to delist wolves
May 01, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Couple stands with outdoor recreation equipment.
Northland Outdoors
Duluth couple launch peer-to-peer outdoor gear rental business
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A train engine passes over a swing bridge in winter during the twilight hour, with a lit ski hill visible behind it
Minnesota
Duluth-Twin Cities passenger rail funded in transportation budget deal
May 20, 2023 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Superior gymnastics coach found competent to face charges
May 18, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
062422.N.St.Music quintet.JPG
Local
Make Music Day returns to Superior
May 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep report: Spartans, Hunters drop baseball doubleheaders
May 20, 2023 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports