99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 29
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Land purchase aims to expand access to Lake Superior and protect habitat for at-risk shorebird

Land purchase adds half-mile of shoreline within Brule River State Forest.

Maddie Kraemer, left, looks back at her line as she gets ready to cast while Travis Johnson works a spot
Maddie Kraemer, left, looks back at her line as she gets ready to cast while Travis Johnson works a spot under a downed tree near Cty. Rd. FF, just north of the Lenroot Ledges on the Brule River on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The Wisconsin DNR Board recently approved the purchase of almost 200 acres of private land in the Brule River State Forest that will expand access to Lake Superior.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Today at 1:00 PM

The state will add a half-mile of shoreline to the Brule River State Forest that will expand public access to Lake Superior and protect habitat for an endangered shorebird.

In April, the Natural Resources Board approved the acquisition of almost 200 acres of private land within the Brule River State Forest in Douglas County. The land purchase is made possible with a $528,000 in funding under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and a $52,800 donation from the Landmark Conservancy Trust.

Rick Remington, executive director of Landmark Conservancy, said the nonprofit land trust worked with the landowner over several years to preserve the property.

"A half a mile on Lake Superior for sale with a landowner who was awesome and willing to work with and being so patient to give us umpteen years to put all this together is pretty amazing," Remington said. "Properties like this can get snapped up really quick and disappear overnight."

The project is part of the state’s efforts to protect the Brule River watershed and coastal habitat along Lake Superior. The purchase will result in a contiguous three-mile corridor along Lake Superior extending from the Bayfield County line to the Bois Brule River, according to Jim Lemke, real estate section chief for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's an area that's very popular with tourists, with people that like to go out and hike, enjoy canoeing and fishing along the Brule River or just walking along the beaches of Lake Superior," Lemke said. "So, it really aligns with existing land ownership that the department already has."

The property adds to the roughly 47,000 acres of state-owned land within the Brule River State Forest. All 44 miles of the Brule River, one of the state’s best-known trout streams, runs through the state property. The land will be open to the public for hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking and cross-country skiing.

Endangered piping plovers are benefitting from more nest protection and habitat creation this summer. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Brady)
Habitat suitable for the endangered piping plover is part of a recent DNR acquisition that will expand the Brule River State Forest and add a half-mile of shoreline along Lake Superior.
Contributed / Ryan Brady

Lemke said the half-mile of shoreline is also suitable habitat for the piping plover, a shorebird that’s endangered in Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region. The DNR will protect habitat for the bird on the property.

"That might include actually fencing off areas where they could be nesting to protect this important species," Lemke said.

While the bird likely nested there in the past, Remington said it’s unclear if piping plovers have nested on the beach in recent history.

"That depends on a lot of things, including lake levels of Lake Superior," Remington said. "Right now, Lake Superior is high."

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Gusty winds, T-storms, and warm temperatures this holiday weekend
Warm and breezy will be the theme for parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota this weekend with scattered T-storms staying west until Monday.
May 25, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Bud of a balsam poplar tree
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Balsam poplar, the tree of the far north
"Reaching peak performance on the damp soil and extreme cold of Alaskan and Canadian floodplains, balsam poplars survive the farthest north of any American broadleaf tree," writes Emily Stone.
May 24, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone
snapping turtle
Northland Outdoors
It's time to help Northland turtles cross the road
Tuesday is World Turtle Day to draw attention to the plight of several species.
May 23, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
View of a lighthouse sitting on an island
Northland Outdoors
Maintenance costs soar at national parks, including Apostle Islands National Lakeshore
Apostle Islands maintenance costs are 7 times higher than 5 years ago.
May 22, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
New River Gorge National Park vista
Northland Outdoors
The best national parks, as rated by people who visited them
Many of the highest-rated national parks are not exactly well-known or highly visited.
May 20, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Quiet weekend after a chilly close to the work week
Temperatures on Friday will be quite chilly, but we do look to warm into the 70s with a lack of cloud cover both Saturday and Sunday.
May 18, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
051923.N.ST.Hike 1.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Take a hike on National Trails Day
Explore the Brule Bog Boardwalk and sections of the Grand Footpath with members of the North Country Trail Association.
May 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Red fox stares at the camera
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: The fantastic fox
"Foxes can interrupt the Lyme bacteria’s cycle by reducing the numbers of mice and chipmunks available for the ticks to feed on," writes Emily Stone.
May 16, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone
1630466+deer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Please, leave those deer fawns alone
The mothers may leave their babies alone for short periods, but they will be back.
May 15, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A blue-green algae bloom
Northland Outdoors
Water quality sampling effort in Lake Superior estuary targets emerging threats from harmful algal blooms
Project will examine water quality and nutrient conditions that lead to blooms.
May 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
2023 MN fishing opener
Northland Outdoors
Got walleyes? The guys on the Island Lake bridge sure do
Anglers gather on the bridge year after year for a very successful opening day tradition.
May 13, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
ducks on lake with ice
Northland Outdoors
Ready, set, fish, Minnesota
Saturday's opener will be breezy but the ice is out of nearly all lakes -- except in the far northern Arrowhead region.
May 11, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

The endangered shorebird has faced threats from high water on the Great Lakes in recent years, which have closed in on the birds’ nesting areas and reduced suitable habitat along shorelines. While levels have declined from a monthly record high set in 2019, Lake Superior is still more than a foot above the long-term monthly average for May.

While the property may yield habitat for piping plover, Remington said it also provides benefits to migratory birds who stop along the shoreline as they fly back to their breeding grounds after wintering as far south as South America. He said the land acquisition is a perfect example of a public-private partnership to expand recreational opportunities for people to enjoy the forest and Lake Superior shoreline.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's only so many places where you can access Lake Superior," Remington said. "Everybody likes their own little hidden corner of the world to do that."

Remington said the land trust has raised 80 percent of its $52,800 donation that’s necessary for the land purchase. The DNR is also waiting on federal funding for the land acquisition, which is expected to close around September of this year.

Wisconsin Public Radio can be heard locally on 91.3 KUWS-FM and at wpr.org.

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2023, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

Kayakers navigate some swiftly moving water on the Brule River
Kayakers navigate some swiftly moving water on the Brule River near the County Rd. FF bridge Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
A black bear roams Minnesota's north woods. Forum News Service file photo by Steve Kohls.
Minnesota
Black bear injures woman with dog in central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Wet and breezy for Minnesota's fishing opener
May 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
people using nets to catch fish
Northland Outdoors
Better late than never: Lake Superior smelt run is on
May 10, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3358506+police-lights.jpg
Local
Authorities identify victim in Douglas County crash
May 29, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Wentworth school destroyed by fire; Stolen safe found near cemetery
May 28, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
9 candidates vie for vacant Superior School Board seat
May 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Graduates take selfie together.
Local
Northwestern High School celebrates the Class of 2023
May 26, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson