Sports Northland Outdoors

Fish, hike, explore Wisconsin during Free Fun Weekend

Fees and passes are waived during the weekend for residents and non-residents.

Kayakers navigate some swiftly moving water on the Brule River
Kayakers navigate some swiftly moving water on the Brule River near the County Road FF bridge Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022. Residents and non-residents alike are encouraged to fish, hike, explore Wisconsin state properties June 3-4, 2023 during Free Fun Weekend.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites the public to head outdoors for the 11th annual Free Fun Weekend, June 3-4. State park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all Wisconsin residents and non-residents.

The state has 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes to explore. Visit the DNR website for a full list of Wisconsin state properties, activities and maps. During Free Fun Weekend, the following apply:

062422.N.St.Music quintet.JPG
Local
Make Music Day returns to Superior
From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, Latin jazz to punk rock, live music will fill public spaces on the longest day of the year.
May 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson

State parks

  • Vehicle admission stickers will not be required.
  • All state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Programs and events are posted online at the DNR’s website.

 Trails

  • All linear/rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV trails and horseback riding trails.
  • ATV, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.

 Fishing

Travis Johnson works a shallow spot on the Brule River
Travis Johnson works a shallow spot on the Brule River near the County Road FF bridge as kayakers wait in a group after navigating the Lenroot Ledges on Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

  Boat launches

  • All DNR boat launches are open.
  • Boats must be registered, which can be done either online or via mail.
  • Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from boats before and after launching, draining all water from compartments, and never move live fish from any waterbody.

  
Safety tips

  • Always wear a life jacket when fishing from a boat, kayak, canoe or paddleboard.
  • Use boat lights after sunset.
  • Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during an ATV ride or while operating a boat.
  • Wear a helmet and protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt while riding an ATV.
  • All children under the age of 18 must have a minimum Department of Transportation standard motorcycle or ATV helmet — bicycle helmets are not legal.
  • Keep your speed in mind as weather and terrain conditions vary or change.
fishing the Bois Brule River
Kayakers navigate some swiftly moving water on the Brule River near the County Rd. FF bridge Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022. Explore Wisconsin state parks, forests, trails and waters during Free Fun Weekend, June 3-4, 2023.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
