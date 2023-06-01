Fish, hike, explore Wisconsin during Free Fun Weekend

DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites the public to head outdoors for the 11th annual Free Fun Weekend, June 3-4. State park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all Wisconsin residents and non-residents.

The state has 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes to explore. Visit the DNR website for a full list of Wisconsin state properties, activities and maps. During Free Fun Weekend, the following apply:

State parks



Vehicle admission stickers will not be required.

All state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Programs and events are posted online at the DNR’s website.

Trails



All linear/rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV trails and horseback riding trails.

ATV, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.

Fishing

Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps.

All 2023-2024 fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits.

This is the time of year small and largemouth bass, panfish and northern pike are active.

New to fishing? Check out free clinics hosted at state properties.

Locate launches and shore fishing access points near you.

Boat launches



All DNR boat launches are open.

Boats must be registered, which can be done either online or via mail.

Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from boats before and after launching, draining all water from compartments, and never move live fish from any waterbody.



Safety tips



Always wear a life jacket when fishing from a boat, kayak, canoe or paddleboard.

Use boat lights after sunset.

Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during an ATV ride or while operating a boat.

Wear a helmet and protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt while riding an ATV.

All children under the age of 18 must have a minimum Department of Transportation standard motorcycle or ATV helmet — bicycle helmets are not legal.

Keep your speed in mind as weather and terrain conditions vary or change.