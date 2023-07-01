Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
EPA seeks input on Great Lakes restoration plan

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a public engagement session set for July 12 at the Yellowjacket Union.

4152558+1UmhOwtShrRvWcn8kAIcgHVYx2YSVGZHL.jpg
Zebra mussels covered part of a buoy pulled from the Twin Ports harbor. Invasive species like the zebra mussel are an area of focus for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to hold a public engagement session in Superior to solicit input for its new 2025-2029 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Action Plan.

As the EPA and its federal partners update the action plan for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a key part of the process will be seeking public input, the agency said in a news release.

At the session, EPA officials will offer a formal presentation, followed by an open session to answer questions and gather feedback from the public.

“This Action Plan will become the blueprint for our work,” said Debra Shore, EPA Region 5 administrator and Great Lakes national program manager, in the news release. “It is essential for us to take into account the priorities of the people who live, work and play in the Great Lakes basin, especially people who live in historically underserved and overburdened communities.”

Since 2010, the GLRI has provided funding to target the biggest threats to the Great Lakes ecosystem and to accelerate progress toward achieving long-term goals, according to the news release. Federal agencies use GLRI resources to work with non-federal partners to implement protection and restoration projects.

Focus areas include toxic substances and areas of concern; invasive species; nonpoint source pollution impacts on nearshore health; habitats and species; and foundations for future restoration actions.

GLRI Action Plan III was published in 2019 to guide restoration and protection through 2024. Action Plan IV will cover 2025 through 2029, according to the news release.

The public engagement session will take place from 6-8 p.m. July 12 at the Yellowjacket Union, 1605 Catlin Ave., at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
