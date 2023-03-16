6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Douglas County hosts Wisconsin Conservation Congress open house

The event will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. April 4 at Northwestern Middle School.

By Staff reports
DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County open house for the Wisconsin Conservation Congress will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. April 4 in the cafeteria at Northwestern Middle School, 10523 E. U.S. Highway 2, Maple.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff will be on hand to discuss local issues, answer questions and open a dialogue about areas of interest or concern, according to a news release.

The event will start with a meet and greet at 6 p.m., followed by WCC delegate elections at 7 p.m. Two of the county's five delegate seats will be up for election. County residents interested in running should bring proof of residency to the meeting.

Following the election, DNR staff and WCC delegates will host a panel discussion.

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is the only statutory body in the state where the public elects delegates to advise the Natural Resources Board and the DNR on responsibly managing Wisconsin's natural resources, the news release said.

The WCC's Spring Hearings will be held shortly after the open house in a virtual format. The online questionnaire will be open for input from noon April 10 through noon April 13 via the Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring Hearing webpage.

For more information, call Tom Johnson at 218-591-9158 or Arby Humphrey at 715-815-1032.

By Staff reports
