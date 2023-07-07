Leighton: Sign up now for 75th Nemadji Women's Invitational

SUPERIOR — In 1947 when gas was 23 cents, Mrs. Julius Jewel (notice the "Mrs." instead of a first name) won the first Nemadji Women's Golf Club Invitational.

A day of celebration will take place at Nemadji Golf Course on July 26, as this year marks the 75th anniversary of the event. COVID-19 had a hand in canceling the event in 2020 and 2021.

With the Diamond Anniversary fast approaching, current Nemadji Women’s Golf Club officers, Barb Hoag, president; Cynthia (CJ) Johnson, vice president; Penny Graskey, secretary; Michele Rieder, treasurer; and Judy Davern, past president and current board member, are holding regular gatherings to organize and make this year’s event something special. A 75th anniversary commemorative entry gift will be given to all participants.

Perhaps a little history of women’s golf at Nemadji is in order. The original 18 hole course, the North and South Nines, opened in 1931. Because of the tremendous golf experienced over the next few decades, an additional 18 holes were added which became the East and West Nine’s. This 36 hole golf gem of the upper Midwest has been a destination for golfers and is renowned for its beauty and unique golfing opportunities. Even with the challenges of our area’s weather, Nemadji is known for its impeccable greens and well designed and cultivated fairways and rough.

Let’s find out why this event and the sport of golf is so important. Hoag, Graskey and Davern have some thoughts and reasons why golf is so important to them.

“I started to golf in 1999 after retiring from competitive softball. For me, golf is no different than any other sport or activity I am involved in," Hoag said. "The competition is great, however, it’s all about the friendships you make along the way. Our Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational draws participants from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Canada. Each year, as these participants return, memories are shared and new ones are made.”

Davern said she started golfing after she and her husband got married. She didn't know anyone in Superior when she moved here except for her husband's family.

“My husband was usually on the golf course on the weekends, and I was home with the children. I was interested in golf and saw that the new pro, Mark Carlson, was offering golf lessons at the high school," Davern said. "I signed up and loved it right away and joined a league at Pattison Park. I met so many golfers at different events and many are now my very best friends.”

Graskey started playing golf when she was 13 years old.

Northwestern High School’s Francesca Germano watches her tee shot on the second hole of the north course while competing in the high school division of the 74th Annual Nemadji Women's Golf Invitational on July 27, 2022. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"I found that golf teaches you so much more than the game. It teaches you etiquette, patience, honesty and integrity. I have been playing for almost 30 years in different leagues and have lifelong friendships and memories that will last me a lifetime," she said. "I have been the secretary for 15 years and really enjoy giving back to the sport that has given me so much.”

Pretty interesting comments from these three women golfers. Their comments come from the heart and embody what an activity like golf can give you.

Let’s see, you can have fun, you can learn a great game, you can get exercise, you can meet people and have lifelong friendships, there is healthy competition, you can learn great lifetime traits such as etiquette, patience, honesty and integrity — and I must repeat — you can have fun!

The deadline for entering the 75th anniversary tournament is July 19 with the event to be held on July 26.

The Nemadji Women's Invitational is one of the few women's tournaments in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota that continues to have an individual champion instead of team scrambles.

In keeping with the deep history of the women's club, the event is always held on a Wednesday. When the Nemadji Women's Club was established in 1934, Wednesday was the only day women were allowed to golf. Last year was the first year the tournament included a high school division. This opportunity will again be offered for high school girls (the high school division is limited to 8 golfers.) The proceeds of the NWGC Invitational goes to the Superior High School Girls' Golf team.

Deb Showalter, of Hermantown, chips out of the bunker onto the No. 17S green during the 73rd annual Nemadji Women’s Invitational July 24, 2019 at Nemadji Golf Course. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

The tournament is open to women golfers of all skill levels. Although one champion will be crowned, there are numerous divisions that are flighted by handicap. There is also a senior division for those age 60 and older. In other words, regardless of your level of skill, you can compete with anyone. What better way to spend a nice summer day!

As mentioned earlier, with the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Invitational fast approaching, those interested in participating should get in touch with Hoag and get entered for the excitement of the big day and the thrill of competition!

For more information, please contact Hoag at 218-348-8398.

Don Leighton lives in Superior.