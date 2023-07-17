History, tradition a focus of 75th Nemadji Women’s Invitational

SUPERIOR — In less than two weeks, more than 60 women will gather to compete in the 75th annual Nemadji Women’s Invitational, an event that has featured local female trailblazers and a history of shattering societal norms dating back more than seven decades.

A lot has changed in the last half-century-plus of women’s golf. Local courses — including Nemadji Golf Club — have made women’s golf leagues and tournaments commonplace in the 21st century, but that wasn’t the case in America in the 1930s.

In that era, golf courses were primarily male-driven, considerably more than they are now, and those men often constructed roadblocks to discourage women from attempting to gain access to local courses and clubhouses.

Throughout that decade, women from the larger Superior area persisted and eventually established the Nemadji Women’s Golf Club in 1934. Their efforts yielded course access one day a week, Wednesdays, which paved the way for the first annual Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational, a groundbreaking tournament that began 13 years later in July 1947.

Mrs. O.H. Wendelbo, right, looks on as Mrs. Harold Ahlstrom attempted a putt during a round shortly after women received access to the Nemadji Golf Course. Contributed / Nemadji Women's Golf Club

Barb Hoag, the current Nemadji Women’s Golf Club president, is the latest in a long line of leaders who have organized the annual event. Now on the cusp of the 75th anniversary, Hoag often reflects on what those first women experienced while championing advancement of the women’s game.

“Those women back then were fighting for women to golf,” Hoag said. “It was always gentlemen only, ladies forbidden. That’s the way it was for a long time and they fought to finally get Wednesdays for (women) to golf. We still have a ways to go, but I can’t imagine their drive and fight.”

The 75th Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26. Play is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Nobody has been more of a model for the advancement of the women’s game in Superior than Frances Juel, commonly known as Mrs. Julius Juel, who won the first Nemadji Women’s Golf Invitational in July 1947.

Juel posted a championship-winning round of 86, besting the runner-up finisher by just one stroke. However, it wasn’t her chipping and putting that etched her name into history. It was the fact that her victory immortalized her as the face of advancement in the local women’s game.

Mrs. C.E. Vernon (left), Mrs. Ben E. Knolle (middle) and Frances Juel (right) enjoy a moment together during a round of golf in 1946. Contributed / Nemadji Women's Golf Club

Juel died in 1954, just seven years after her groundbreaking championship, but that hasn’t stopped her daughter, Penny Juel, from reflecting on her mother’s achievement now more than seven decades ago.

“She was very athletic, just like my dad,” Penny said. “I thought the apparel was so interesting. Below the knee dress, golf shoes and ankles with it. Out there swinging away with the best of them. Ladies generally didn’t wear slacks and definitely not shorts. I always thought (the photo of her winning) was really cool. I absolutely loved that.”

Frances Juel became the face of a tournament that has stood the test of time. While other local championships have transitioned from stroke play into massive four-person scrambles, the Nemadji Women’s Invitational remains true to its roots.

The annual tournament in July was a stroke play event with a single winner in 1947 and that format remains to this day. Another individual champion will be crowned this July and for Hoag, that’s part of the event’s charm that keeps women coming back annually.

“To me, it’s historic,” Hoag said. “The unique thing about our invitational is that so many golf events have gone to four-person scrambles, so nobody knows how good they are. We take pride in that on that day, we’re going to crown someone as the best golfer. It’s historic that it started that way and we never caved in and changed it. I know we’ve done the right thing.”

Frances Juel is the face of the Invitational, but Norma O’Leary is the winningest competitor in the event’s 75-year history. O’Leary has won 11 Invitational titles, her first coming in her debut appearance in 1995.

Norma O'Leary tees off from the 18th hole of the West Course during a previous Nemadji Women's Invitational in Superior. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

O’Leary shot a 1-over par round of 73 that year before winning another 10 championships between then and 2017 with scores ranging from 71 to 76. While there are many tournaments she could compete in, O’Leary always favors the Nemadji Women’s Invitational because of its tradition and dedication to stroke play.

“It has always been an individual medal event, which is one of the main reasons I continue to play every year,” O’Leary said. “The majority of other tournaments throughout the Northland have changed to team events but Nemadji is one of the few that remains medal play.”

The stroke play format has been a factor for some, but for past Nemadji Women’s Golf Club president and current board member Judy Davern, the attraction is the camaraderie and friendships she has built with fellow competitors over the years.

“Friendships keep people coming back too,” Judy Davern said. “We’d meet a bunch of people back then and people would come from all over to play. You’re usually in the same flight, so you build relationships and can’t wait to see each other at the next tournament.”

Some of the older women at the tournament have begun mentoring a new generation of female golfers, as the 2022 iteration of the Invitational was the first year with a high school division.

Girls from Superior High School took to the course to play alongside the women trailblazers who came before them. Hoag and the rest of the longtime players look forward to having more high school girls back on the 26th.

“It was a learning experience having them last year, but I think it was good for them,” Hoag said. “They were here with everyone talking with past champions and older people. They got to see what this tournament is like. I thought everybody was kind and encouraging and it was good for them.”

Those running the 75th Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational hope to see 75 participants this year. The final day to sign up for the event is Wednesday and the cost for the round of golf and included luncheon is $50. All proceeds will be donated to the Superior High School girls golf program.