Sports

Golf scramble benefitting Weinandt scholarship set for Aug. 19

"The 2023 event is scheduled for Aug. 19 at Botten's Green Acres with tee times available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.," writes Don Leighton.

Tiger Logo_25.jpg
By Don Leighton / For the Superior Telegram
August 01, 2023 at 3:00 PM

LAKE NEBAGAMON — Jim Weinandt was a wonderful coach and English teacher at Northwestern High School for 31 years until his passing in 2001 at the young age of 53.

The Jim Weinandt “Don’t Ever Give Up!” Scholarship is an annual award that is given to graduating seniors of Northwestern High School who exemplify Jim’s humble personality, commitment to Northwestern, work ethic and don’t ever give up attitude.

The scholarship is funded with the proceeds from an annual golf scramble hosted by the Botten family and Botten’s Green Acres Golf Course in Lake Nebagamon. Through the years, over $50,000 in scholarships have been awarded to Northwestern graduates who are continuing on to a post-high school education.

The 2023 event is scheduled for Aug. 19 at Botten's Green Acres with tee times available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the completion of golf, food will be served and at approximately 4 p.m. This year’s scholarship recipients, Kathryn Kyle and Chelsey Maki, will be introduced to the golfers. Prizes will be awarded to the winning teams in four divisions: women’s, men’s, mixed, and senior (65+), followed by the presentation of hole and door prizes. Most golfers will leave with a prize!

If you are interested in golfing, contact Botten’s at 715-374-2567 to reserve your tee time. Whether golfing or not, members of the public are welcome to come on out to visit with old friends. If you would like to donate as a hole sponsor to support future scholarships, please contact me at 715-817-5196 or Mark Baillie at 715-372-5070 for more information.

Don Leighton lives in Superior.

