Wisconsin volleyball wraps up stay in Turkey with Nigel Hayes-Davis

ISTANBUL, Turkey — It all started with some late night scrolling on Twitter and the next thing you know, Nigel Hayes-Davis had his own personal rooting section for a big basketball playoff game on Monday, June 5.

And then the former University of Wisconsin men's basketball great was hanging out with the Badgers volleyball team outside the fabled Blue Mosque and the Grand Bazaar and then joining them for lunch.

Just one big multi-generational Badgers family.

Hayes said he just happened to be scrolling through Twitter in the early morning hours one day last week when he saw that the UWBadgers account had retweeted the UW volleyball account that said the team was coming to Istanbul.

That set everything in motion.

"I thought to myself that we have this Badger connection that all graduates and alumni are proud of," Hayes-Davis said. "So I was like I wouldn't be a real Badger if I didn't invite them to my game."

So he texted Marc VandeWettering, the UW men's basketball director of operations, to get a contact person with the volleyball program. He reached out to Jess Williams, VandeWettering's volleyball counterpart, and from that point on it was just a matter of working out a bunch of details. The toughest one was coming up with 45 tickets at the last moment for one of the biggest games of the season for Hayes-Davis's Fenerbahce Beko team.

"What a task that was to get 45 tickets all in one group," Hayes-Davis said. "But the guys here were able to pull it off."

The volleyball team ran a little behind in its schedule after starting the day with a tough five-set victory, and then got caught in the seemingly perpetually jammed Istanbul traffic on the way to Ulker Sports Arena and didn't arrive until halftime.

Hayes-Davis kept an eye out for them even as he competed against his team's biggest rival, Anadolu Efes.

"I spent the first quarter looking for them," he said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I hope they got in.' I finally saw them so when the game was over I had to wave to them."

Hayes-Davis nearly pulled off a storybook ending as his team rallied from a big deficit and took the lead 90-89 when he stole the ball and drove downcourt for a dunk with 6 seconds left. But Anadolu Efes won the game on a buzzer beater 3-point shot.

"Almost a great ending for the Badger boy," he said. "But that's life, that's sports, that's why we play."

Hayes-Davis agreed to meet with the team for lunch on Tuesday, June 6 and spent about an hour visiting with a mix of the UW entourage, which included senior associate athletic director and senior woman administrator Katie Smith, who was in charge of compliance during Hayes-Davis's playing career.

At lunch he sat at a table that included volleyball players Anna Smrek, Devyn Robinson, Sydney Reed and Temi Thomas-Ailara. It was an opportunity for them to get to know a student-athlete who was before their time and not really known to most of the team members.

"We got to know him a little bit, asking him questions about his experience in Turkey," Smrek said. "He told us how he speaks six different languages fluently, which is really cool. I learned that he speaks Croatian. My mom is Croatian, so we talked a little Croatian. Everybody got to know him a little bit, which was really nice."

Robinson liked hearing about his experiences playing overseas, something she hopes to do after her UW career ends.

"I feel like I learned a lot about living in a different country," Robinson said. "You can just kind of tell who is a Badger and who is not. Once a Badger, always a Badger. No matter how far out it is, you always have that family."

While the players didn't know who he was until now, team manager Brynn Teeling was a big fan of Hayes-Davis and the Badgers. While growing up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Teeling won her class's NCAA Tournament prediction pool in 2015 by picking Duke and UW to meet in the championship game.

"I watched a lot of Duke basketball with my dad while growing up, so I picked Duke," she said. "But I've always been a Wisconsin fan forever so I put Wisconsin in the final as well. No one else in my class did because I'm from Iowa and everybody there hates Wisconsin. So I won it."

And Tuesday she got to meet one of the people responsible for that and pose with him for a photo.

"It was like going full circle," she said. "He's very easy to talk to."

Franklin surgery

Redshirt junior outside hitter Sarah Franklin did not make the trip to Europe with the team and her absence was explained publicly by the team Tuesday:

"Sarah Franklin recently had surgery due to blood clots associated with Quadrilateral Space Syndrome. She is not traveling with the team as she focuses on her recovery. She is out for an undetermined period of time."

In retweeting that announcement, coach Kelly Sheffield wrote, "So much to be thankful for. Sarah has been an inspiration to us all."

Franklin will be a redshirt junior in the fall and is from Lake Worth, Florida. She led the Badgers with 3.51 kills per set in her first season with the program after transferring from Michigan State and was named a third-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The six-rotation outside hitter also averaged 1.79 digs per set and had double-figure kills in 23 matches, topping 20 kills three times.

As former Badger setter Lauren Carlini was making plans to likely return to Madison as a professional, her successor at the position, Sydney Hilley, will be heading into the heart of former enemy territory.

Omaha's team in the Pro Volleyball Federation announced the signing of Hilley to be its setter when the league begins operations in 2024.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Pro Volleyball Federation team in Omaha," Hilley said in a statement. "Nebraska fans are known for their immense passion and unwavering dedication to volleyball. Their support will undoubtedly be a tremendous source of motivation for me and the team. I can't wait to give my all and make them proud. Together, we will create something truly special in Omaha."

Hilley's signing was part of a flurry of signings announced by the new league, which has six announced franchises: Omaha, Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Columbus, Ohio.

Carlini signed with League One Volleyball (LOVB), a rival league that is targeting a start in early 2025.

