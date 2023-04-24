Polzin: 5 things that stood out during 'The Launch'

MADISON — The 2023 season won't start for another four-plus months. That's nineteen weeks, if you want to start a countdown clock, before the Luke Fickell era officially gets underway.

That's the backdrop for what I'm about to say next about a new-look offense for the University of Wisconsin football team: There's a lot of time to work out the kinks, so don't panic.

Fans have been fired up to get a look for themselves at the Badgers' complete makeover on that side of the ball. About 10,000 of them passed through the gates at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, April 22, braving the cold, wind and, yes, even snow, to attend "The Launch," the only spring practice open to the public.

They might have walked out wondering what all the fuss was about regarding offensive coordinator Phil Longo and the Air Raid system he's brought to Madison.

No, we haven't been lying over the past month while reporting that there's a lot to like about transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai and an offense that, at times, has looked explosive.

It has, I promise.

But Saturday was not a good day for Mordecai, who threw four interceptions, and that performance came on the heels of what was probably his worst practice of the spring two days earlier.

Again, don't panic. It should get much better ... I think?

Here are five observations from a scrimmage that lasted more than two hours and featured a scoring system that I would try to explain to you if I understood it myself:

Pick parade

The first three series for the No. 1 offense ended with Mordecai throwing an interception.

He airmailed the ball on his first two picks — one intended for Will Pauling over the middle, the other to Skyler Bell on the left seam — and just never seemed to get in a rhythm. It's possible he was pressing after throwing three interceptions in practice on Thursday, April 20.

And, not to make excuses for Mordecai (or the passing game in general), but Longo kept things pretty vanilla. He'd warned that would be the case and the reason is simple: UW didn't want to show too much on a day in which the Big Ten Network cameras were rolling.

Mordecai connected on a couple of short passes to start UW's fourth series of the day, a 14-play, 75-yard drive which showcased its running game and ended with Braelon Allen scoring a touchdown.

Mordecai had another interception in the second half, but that one wasn't his fault. It went through CJ Williams' hands, right to cornerback Ricardo Hallman.

It was that kind of day for Mordecai.

Backup Braedyn Locke played all of his snaps with the No. 2 offense and had some good moments. Locke, who had touchdown passes to tight end Hayden Rucci and wide receiver Quincy Burroughs, moves around well in the pocket and generally puts the ball on the money.

No, I don't think this spring will end with a quarterback controversy. But Locke gives the Badgers a solid option at the backup spot.

Hallman's big day

Here's one way to spin the five interceptions thrown by UW quarterbacks — Nick Evers also had one — on Saturday: At least it wasn't Iowa, or Ohio State, or Minnesota collecting those errant throws.

Nope, the good news is that it was UW defenders making the play on those balls, and that's an encouraging sign.

The MVP of "The Launch," without a question, was Hallman, who had three interceptions, along with a couple pass breakups and a nice open-field tackle.

Hallman went through some growing pains last season, but he finished off a really good week of practice by making play after play on Saturday.

His best play? Hallman cut off a deep route by Chimere Dike and made a great catch on what appeared to be a decent ball from Mordecai.

It's been no secret that UW is looking for secondary depth in the transfer portal. Hallman perhaps took that to heart and is trying to prove to his coaches that he deserves to be on the field in 2023.

Hunting season

Another defensive player who stood out was safety Hunter Wohler.

UW defensive coordinator Mike Tressel is going to get creative in how he uses Wohler in 2023. Wohler lines up in multiple spots and is able to use his speed to make plays vs. both the run and the pass.

Wohler missed most of last season with an injury, but he has a chance to be the star of this defense in its first season under Tressel's watch.

All hands on deck

Mordecai's struggles and Longo's abbreviated playbook made it hard to judge the wide receivers at or near the top of the depth chart.

But some of the guys further down that list caught my eye.

Sophomore Vinny Anthony had some nice moments, flashing his speed. Anthony lined up in the backfield on one play and caught a pass in the flat, which has to be a nightmare to defend.

Redshirt freshman Tommy McIntosh had a great day, hauling in some passes downfield and showing some emotion after a catch along the sidelines.

UW associate head coach Mike Brown, who coaches the wide receivers, said he wants to have a rotation that goes at least six deep.

That shouldn't be an issue, and Brown might have eight or nine legitimate options when fall camp begins.

Just for kicks

The conditions weren't ideal for anybody, especially kickers. But, well, this is Wisconsin and that can't be an excuse for what was a rough day for that position group.

The Badgers went 1 of 4 on field goals, with Ohio transfer Nathanial Vakos going 1 of 3 and Nate Van Zelst missing his only attempt.

Vito Calvaruso, who transferred in from Arkansas a year ago, was nowhere to be seen on Saturday.

Vakos went 19 of 23 as a freshman last season, with a long of 55 yards, so let's chalk this up to a bad day in his first time in front of UW fans.

In other words, don't panic.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

