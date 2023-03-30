Chucky Hepburn's hot hand turns cold in Wisconsin men's basketball's loss

LAS VEGAS — North Texas players said they didn't switch anything, and University of Wisconsin men's basketball guard Chucky Hepburn doesn't think they did anything different against him, either.

Hepburn was the catalyst of an offensive eruption early in the first half that looked like it could carry the Badgers to the National Invitation Tournament championship game.

He sat at the podium just about an hour later still trying to put into words how UW could shoot 6 for 25 in the second half and score 13 points; how he could make five of his first six shots then miss his next seven; how a 56-54 season-ending loss to the Mean Green on Tuesday, March 28, at Orleans Arena could happen.

"I think they just stayed on me," Hepburn said.

After hitting the game-winning 3-pointer against Oregon to send the Badgers to the penultimate round of the NIT, Hepburn started Tuesday's game against North Texas as hot as he'd been all season. He sparked UW (20-15) in the first half in the NIT second round against Liberty, but not to the level of shot-making he displayed against the Mean Green: 5 of 9 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half. He had 15 points to lead all scorers and remained the Badgers' leading scorer for the rest of the game despite not scoring after the 8:16 mark of the first half.

Hepburn experienced ups and downs like any UW player this season, but its reliance on his shot-making at the end of games sometimes hyper-focused the struggles of the Badgers' lead guard. The NIT run, as it had done in some ways with the entire Badgers roster, was a way to erase some narratives and give UW players a second chance to write their ending of the season. But Hepburn instead went silent.

UW scored 41 points in the first half — the most by any North Texas opponent in a first half this season — but could muster just 13 points in the second half. Hepburn, the Badgers' star during their solid first 20 minutes, scored zero.

Wisconsin Badgers guard Isaac Lindsey (10) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green guard Rubin Jones (15) in the first half on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I think they dialed up a little bit more ball pressure in the second half," UW coach Greg Gard said, "and didn't let us be as free and easy as maybe we were in the first half."

North Texas guard Tylor Perry was frustrated in the first half.

"Come on, Kai!" he yelled in the direction of fellow guard Kai Huntsberry, who was tasked with defending Hepburn and simply wasn't sticking with him.

Hepburn had hit his first five 3-pointers in the game, which started with a Hepburn 3-pointer off a swing pass from the post by Steven Crowl.

The pivotal sequence finished with 8:16 remaining in the first half. Crowl collected an offensive rebound and passed it out to Hepburn, who was 30 feet from the rim. But he shot it confidentially and drained it. North Texas was called for a loose ball foul as the shot was in the air, so UW took the ball out of bounds after the made shot.

The play this time was designed for Hepburn, who curled from the left side, drained a catch-and-shoot 3 and roared at the Badgers fans nearest him. The Badgers have experienced quite a few offensive slumps at the end of games this season, but Hepburn's shot-making at that moment Tuesday seemed like it had to be immune.

The Badgers called three more shots for Hepburn to end the half, all misses. Most were good looks, though. Gard said the Badgers were able to get good looks all game. But Huntsberry came out of the second half having heard the message from Perry: He needed to tighten up.

"Whatever I can do, just don't let them get hot," Huntsberry said. "I know (Perry) has my back or somebody else has my back there."

Gard said the nine turnovers UW committed in the second half helped North Texas capture the momentum. Hepburn had two of those, but the issue for the Badgers and Hepburn was that the sophomore guard wasn't finding the space he once had. Huntsberry followed him, and the ball came to Hepburn less often.

Despite a seemingly scorching beginning, behind the 3-point line was the only place Hepburn made a field goal. He missed badly on a drive to the rim early in the game, firing way too strong over the rim. So Hepburn's 0-of-7 end to the game wasn't due to some inexplicable turn or rapid cooling: He didn't shoot another 3 for the rest of the game, and that's all that was working for him.

"Can't make it if you can't get it off," Perry quipped.

Gard said he will grade the Badgers' opportunities in film. Hepburn said this season as a whole is a "learning experience" — absent an NIT run that UW players have said in recent weeks they hadn't expected to feel this good. But the way it ended left Hepburn without many words.

He didn't shoot the Badgers out of the game or force anything. North Texas (30-7) just didn't give him any chance to respond.

