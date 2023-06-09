99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Area golf scores for June 9, 2023

Standings from golf leagues around the area.

golf ball on fairway
golf ball on fairway
Pongphan Ruengchai/antpkr - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

NORTHERN PINES

Thursday Men's League
June 1
Scramble AA: Maki/Polkoski, 26.5; Hipsher/Reijo, 22.5; Matke/Hackman, 21; Mackey/Clark, 18.5; Santikko/Forsythe, 17.5; Tykkila/Johnson/Jardine, 15; Mott/Furtak, 14.5; Dunphy/Dunphy, 8.5.
Low scores: Maki/Polkoski, 32; Matke/Hackman, 34; Mackey/Clark, 35.

Scramble A - Early: Peck/Kulig, 28; Luoma/Shaffer, 27; Johnson/Johnson, 21.5; Helenius/Olson, 20.5;Roode/Roode/Wiegand, 19.5; Kinney/Tanula, 19.5; Beard/Grandlund, 13.5; Berge/Boggess, 12; Goetsch/Goetsch, 7; Shaffer/Shaffer, 5.5.
Low scores: Kinney/Crosby, 35; Helenius/Olson, 36.

Scramble A-Late: Birch/Kavajecz, 26; Lind/Graff/Graff, 24.5; Weyandt/Forsythe/Forsythe, 21.5; Olson/Jardine, 20.5; Clemmer/Wiese, 19.5; Moniot/Holmes, 16.5; Klobuchar/Gregerson, 16; O'Connell/Robinson, 11; Olson/Stegmann, 10.5; Harnish/Schneeberger/Kellen, 8.
Low scores: Graff/Graff, 35; Klobucher/Gregerson, 36.

Events: Long putt on no. 8 - Butch Shaffer; long drive on no. 9 - Nolan Graff.
On the green winners: Jerry Peck, Tim Clark, Paul Luoma, Adam Stegmann.
Skins: Polkoski/Maki (2), Clemmer/Wiese.

Tuesday Morning Ladies Green Dreamers League
May 30

Low net of handicap: 1st flight, Karen Helenius and Pam Hendricks, 36; 2nd flight, Rozie Maki, 36; 3rd flight, Maggie Bare, 32; 4th flight, Sandy Galer and Leta Finucane, 35.

Low gross scores: Danielle Rautio, 43; Pam Hendricks, 46; Karen Helenius, 47; Eleanor Munson, 48.

Thursday Men's League

May 25

Scramble AA: Maki/Polkoski, 17.5; Mackey/Clark, 15.5; Tykkila/Johnson/Jardine, 13; Hipsher/Reijo, 12.5; Matke/Hackman, 12.5; Mott/Furtak, 11; Santikko/Forsythe, 8.5; Dunphy/Dunphy, 5.5.

Low scores: Matke/Hackman, 35; Mott/Furtak, 36; Maki/Polkoski, 36.

Scramble A - Early: Luoma/Shaffer, 17; Peck/Kulig, 16; Roode/Roode/Wiegand, 15; Helenius/Olson, 13; Johnson/Johnson, 13; Kinney/Tanula, 11; Beard/Grandlund, 10; Berge/Boggess, 10l Goetsch/Goetsch, 7; Shaffer/Shaffer, 2.

Low scores: Roode/Rheaume, 36; Peck/Kulig, 36.

Scramble A-Late: Birch/Kavajecz, 17.5; Olson/Jardine, 17; Lind/Graff, 16; Weyandt/Forsythe/Forsythe, 13; Klobuchar/Gregerson, 12.5; Clemmer/Wiese, 11.5; Harnish/Schneeberger/Kellen, 8; Moniot/Holmes, 7.5; O'Connell/Robinson, 7; Olson/Stegmann, 7.

Low scores: Olson/Jardine, 38; Birch/Kavajecz, 38; Graff/Graff, 38.

Events: Closest to pin on no. 1, Mike Dunphy.

On the green winners: Mike Dunphy, Dan Kulig, Chris Maki, Darryl Helenius.

Skins: Mott/Furtak, Graff/Graff.

PATTISON PARK

Wednesday Night Couples League

May 31
Standings: Christianson, 3; Wallin, Brian and Carrie, 3; Larson, 3; Sauter, 3; Bombich, 3; Olson, 3; Wallin, Scott and Heather, 2.5; Wallin, John and Rita, 2.5; Paquette, 2.5; Kolodzeske/Koski, 2; Malpass, 2; Hubbard, 1; Hesselgraves, 1; Lundgren, 0.5; Ledin, 0.5; Kitter, 0.5; Hunter, 0; Broderson, 0; Bradley/Davis, 0; Hunter/Morris, 0. Currie, 0; Munson, 0.

Top men: Scott Wallin, 35; Tom Ledin, 37; Brian Wallin, 37; Bill Hesselgrave, 39; Ed Willie, 39.

Top women: Morgan Morris, 41; Sue Bombich, 41; Kim Willie, 41; Nan Sauter, 45; Peggy Olson, 46.

