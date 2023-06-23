Area golf scores for June 23, 2023

NEMADJI

Elk's

June 14

Standings: McIvor/West, 22; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 21.5; B. Jardine/K. Nelson, 21.5; St. George/G. Gulbrandson, 21; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 19; Korich/Matheson/D. McLean 19; Braman/Braman, 18.5; J. Rink/R. Darker, 18.5; Kurkinen/T. Henning/P. Chialastri, 16.5; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 15.5; Hickok/Craig, 15.5; Nelson/Pendelton, 15; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 13; D. Larson/J. Broderson, 13; Kangas/Hensen, 8.5; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 6.

Low men's scores: D. Larson, 38; M. Pendelton, 40; G. Gulbrandon, 41; T. Scherte, 41.

Low women's scores: L. Larson, 50.

NORTHERN PINES

Tuesday Morning Ladies Green Dreamers League

June 20

Low net of handicap: 1st flight - Linda Brunner, Debbie Landgreen, 35; 2nd flight - Rozie Maki, 37; 3rd flight - Betty Bailey, Sharon Bonnevile, Scotlin Grove, Lois Koval, 38; 4th flight - Katherine Nick, 35.

Low gross scores: Karen Helenius, 44; Danielle Rautio, 44; Debbie Landgreen, 49.

Thursday Men's League

June 15

Scramble AA: Maki/Polkoski, 43; Mackey/Clark, 38; Hipsher/Reijo, 37; Matke/Hackman, 36.5; Santikko/Forsythe, 25.5; Mott/Furtak, 25; Tykkila/Johnson/Jardine, 17.5; Dunphy/Dunphy, 17.5.

Low scores: Maki/Polkoski, 31; Matke/Hackman, 33; Mackey/Clark, 34.

Scramble A - Early: Peck/Kulig, 49.5; Luoma/Shaffer, 44.5; Kinney/Tanula, 39.4; Helenius/Olson, 34; Roode/Roode/Wiegand, 32.5; Berge/Boggess, 30; Johnson/Johnson, 26; Beard/Grandlund, 18; Goetsch/Goetsch, 10.5; Shaffer/Shaffer, 8.5.

Low scores: Berge/Boggess, 36; Kulig/Peck, 36; Roode/Crosby, 37.

Scramble A-Late: Lind/Graff/Graff, 42.5; Birch/Kavajecz, 41; Olson/Jardine, 39.5; Weyandt/Forsythe/Forsythe, 33.5; Klobuchar/Gregerson, 31; Clemmer/Wiese, 29; Moniot/Holmes, 23; O'Connell/Robinson, 20.5; Olson/Stegmann, 17.

Low scores: Graff/Graff, 35; Olson/Jardine, 37.

Events: Long putt on no. 2 - Eric Polkoski; closest second shot on no. 9 - Chris Maki; long drive on no. 7 - Al Birch.

On the green winners: Dave Olson, Justin Tykkila, Tom Crosby, Garrett Shaffer, Tim Mott.

Skins: Polkoski/Maki, Mackey/Clark, Tykkila/Jardine.

PATTISON PARK

Wednesday Night Couples League

June 14

Standings: Kolodzeske/Koski, 8; Larson, 7.5; Christianson, 7; Wallin, Brian and Carrie, 6.5; Sauter, 6.5; Hunter, 6; Paquette, 6; Wallin, Scott and Heather, 5.5; Branley/Davis, 5; Malpass, 5; Bombich, 4.5; Wallin, John and Rita, 4.5; Munson, 4; Lundgren, 3.5; Olson, 3.5; Hubbard, 3.5; Broderson, 3; Hesselgrave, 3; Currie, 2.5; Kitter, 2.5; Ledin, 1.5; Hunter/Morris, 0.

Top men: Brian Wallin, 32; Scott Wallin, 37; Ken Lundgren, 37; Pat Currie, 37; Chris Christianson, 38; Bryan Wolbert, 38.

Top women: Kris Lundgren, 40; Lyn Larson, 40; Morgan Morris, 42; Char Currie, 42; Heather Wallin, 43.

Thursday Night Couples League

June 15

Standings: Spindler, 69; Sayles, 68.5; Moen, 61; Nikstad/Peters, 55; Johnsen/Miller, 54.5; Erdman, 51; Corbin/Troyer, 50; Modeen, 49; Hoyt/Fisher, 42; Kebhart/Hammerbeck, 41.5; Lings, 35; Reijo, 34.5; Drolson, 33; Barry, 31; Moran, 27.5; Reijo/Kucharyski, 26.5.

Men's low scores: Matt Kebhart, 34; Chris Spindler, 35; Jim Reijo, 36; Jordan Lings, 36; Bob Erdman, 37; Brad Moen, 37; Greg Sayles, 38.

Women's low scores: Karen Sayles, 39; Gail Erdman, 41; Lauri Barry, 45; Jeanette Modeen, 46; Jackie Kucharski, 48.