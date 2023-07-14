Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Area golf scores for July 14, 2023

Standings from golf leagues around the area.

golf ball on fairway
golf ball on fairway
Pongphan Ruengchai/antpkr - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

NEMADJI

Elk's
Standings: McIvor/West, 35.5; B. Jardine/K. Nelson, 31; J. Rink/R. Darker, 31; Korich/Matheson/D. McLean, 30.5; Hickock/Craig, 29.5; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 28.5; St. George/G. Gulbrandson, 28.5; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 28; Kurkinen/T. Henning/P. Chialastri, 28; Braman/Braman, 26; D. Larson/J. Broderson, 26; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 25.5; Nelson/Pendelton, 25.5; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 25.5; Kangas/Hensen, 24.5; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 16.5.
Low men's scores: M. Pendelton, 38, 40; P. Raboin, 39; J. Rink, 40; A. Nelson, 40; G. Gulbrandson, 41.
Low women's scores: S. Fogo, 45; L. Larson, 49; K. Nelson, 52.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
715Day.png
Local
Superior to celebrate first 715 Day
The daylong celebration of the city's residents and businesses culminates with a lighting of the Carnegie Library and live music by Breanne Marie and Friends.
3h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Librarian pedals book bike.
Local
Superior library hits the road
The Superior Public Library's book bike will be a fixture at the Downtown Farmers Market throughout the summer and will make additional appearances, as well.
15h ago
 · 
By  Owen Resberg / Duluth News Tribune
Handler covers dog's face as she sprays hair spray on him.
Local
Who's a good boy? Duluth Kennel Club hosts dog show this weekend
The public is welcome to watch the competition through Sunday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
17h ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Family poses for a photo inside their restaurant
Local
Family business serves up Asian cuisine
William Asian Food to Go features dishes inspired by the tastes of Vietnam and China.
17h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
051520.n.st.Arrowhead2.jpg
Local
Explore the waters around Superior with UWS
Superior Adventures offers a series of Community Paddle trips this summer.
19h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Lake Superior Day celebration and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
22h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Players greet player that hit home run at home plate.
Local
Preseason meetings required for Superior athletics, activities
Changes to the activities handbook and code of conduct will be addressed, according to Superior High School Activities Director Ella Olson.
23h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
091021.n.st.GBLeighton1.jpg
Local
Park concert series kicks off in Superior
Free live performances will take place every Wednesday through the end of August.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Twin Ports Interchange Ramps.JPG
Local
Impact uncertain after human remains found at Twin Ports Interchange project
It's still on track for a November opening of Interstate 35 in both directions.
1d ago
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
A historic image of a high school
Local
Listen: Stories from Superior Central
Archive Dive is a monthly podcast hosted by reporter Maria Lockwood. Episodes dip into the archives of historic events, people and places in Superior and Douglas County with local historians.
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

NORTHERN PINES

Thursday Men's League
July 26
Scramble AA: Maki/Polkoski, 67.5; Matke/Hackman, 58.5; Mackey/Clark, 54; Hipsher/Reijo, 52; Mott/Furtak, 48.5; Dunphy/Dunphy, 44.5; Santikko/Forsythe, 36; Tyykila/Johnson/Jardine, 22.
Low scores: Maki/Polkoski, 34; Mott/Furtak, 34; Mackey/Clark, 34; Matke/Hackman, 36.
Scramble A - Early: Peck/Kulig, 75; Luoma/Shaffer, 65.5; Roode/Roode/Wiegand, 60.5; Kinney/Tanula, 54.5; Helenius/Olson, 46.5; Berge/Boggess, 41.5; Johnson/Johnson, 35; Shaffer/Shaffer, 30.5; Goetsch/Goetsch, 31; Beard/Grandlund, 29.
Low score: Shaffer/Jones, 38; Roode/Granlund, 38.
Scramble A - Late: Lind/Graff/Graff, 72; Birch/Kavajecz, 65; Weyandt/Forsythe/Forsythe, 57; Olson/Jardine, 54; Klobucher/Gregerson, 53; Moniot/Holmes, 42.5; Oconnell/Robinson, 39.5; Clemmer/Wiese, 36.5; Olson/Stegmann, 33.5.
Low score: Graff/Graff, 36; Birch/Kavajecz, 37.
Events: Closest to the pin on No. 3 - Dave Olson; closest to the pin on No. 5 - Justin Tyykila; long putt on No. 8 - Tyler Forsythe.
On the green winners: Dave Olson, Tim Mott, Ryan Mackey, Eric Polkvoski, Darryl Helenius.
Skins: Maki/Polkoski (2), Roose/Granlund, Olson/Tapani, Mackey/Clark.

NORWOOD

Norwood Wednesday Morning Ladies
July 5
Event: Even numbered holes only
Winners: A - Twila Friborg and Peggy Gall, 17; B - Susan Willette and Nancy Price, 19; C - Sue Hartzell, 20; D - Salley Heytens, 25.
Low scores: Chris Gates, 40; Twila Friborg, 45; Cheryl Keogan, 45; Ann Heinen, 46; Sue Willette, 46; Sue Hartzell, 47; Gaye Erkel, 49; Lori Holt, 49.

PATTISON PARK

Thursday Night Couples
July 6
Standings: Sayles, 112; Moen, 98; Modeen, 95.5; Johnsen/Miller, 90; Nikstad/Peters, 89.5; Spindler, 88.5; Erdman, 86; Kebhart/Hammerbeck, 79; Hoyt/Fisher, 75; Lings, 74; Barry, 73; Drolson, 72.5; Corbin/Troyer, 69.5; Moran, 69.5; Reijo, 68; Reijo/Kucharyski, 50.
Men's low scores: Jim Reijo, 31; Jordan Lings, 33; Brad Moen, 34; Chris Spindler, 36; Greg Sayles, 37.
Women's low scores: Karen Syales, 41; Lauri Barry, 44; Gaild Erdman, 46; Jackie Kuchurski, 47; Robyn Lings, 48; Jeannette Modeen, 49.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Player gets hit by a pitch.
Sports
Photos: Summer ball floods Superior
1d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
359820207_648299174024373_8722174464185973672_n.jpg
Sports
Warren representing Duluth skating club at national festival
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
SPORTS-3-TAKEAWAYS-FROM-ACES-WIN-19-LV.jpg
Sports
Gustafson grows into role with WNBA's Mercury
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A historic image of a high school
Local
Listen: Stories from Superior Central
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Tattoo artist works on hand tattoo for customer
Business
Sorry Dad Tattoo opens in downtown Superior
3d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
St. Luke's buildings.
Health
St. Luke’s plans to affiliate with Aspirus Health
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Child lets a caterpillar crawl on her fingers
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Camping with the cousins
2d ago
 · 
By  Emily Stone