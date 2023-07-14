Area golf scores for July 14, 2023

NEMADJI

Elk's

Standings: McIvor/West, 35.5; B. Jardine/K. Nelson, 31; J. Rink/R. Darker, 31; Korich/Matheson/D. McLean, 30.5; Hickock/Craig, 29.5; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 28.5; St. George/G. Gulbrandson, 28.5; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 28; Kurkinen/T. Henning/P. Chialastri, 28; Braman/Braman, 26; D. Larson/J. Broderson, 26; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 25.5; Nelson/Pendelton, 25.5; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 25.5; Kangas/Hensen, 24.5; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 16.5.

Low men's scores: M. Pendelton, 38, 40; P. Raboin, 39; J. Rink, 40; A. Nelson, 40; G. Gulbrandson, 41.

Low women's scores: S. Fogo, 45; L. Larson, 49; K. Nelson, 52.

NORTHERN PINES

Thursday Men's League

July 26

Scramble AA: Maki/Polkoski, 67.5; Matke/Hackman, 58.5; Mackey/Clark, 54; Hipsher/Reijo, 52; Mott/Furtak, 48.5; Dunphy/Dunphy, 44.5; Santikko/Forsythe, 36; Tyykila/Johnson/Jardine, 22.

Low scores: Maki/Polkoski, 34; Mott/Furtak, 34; Mackey/Clark, 34; Matke/Hackman, 36.

Scramble A - Early: Peck/Kulig, 75; Luoma/Shaffer, 65.5; Roode/Roode/Wiegand, 60.5; Kinney/Tanula, 54.5; Helenius/Olson, 46.5; Berge/Boggess, 41.5; Johnson/Johnson, 35; Shaffer/Shaffer, 30.5; Goetsch/Goetsch, 31; Beard/Grandlund, 29.

Low score: Shaffer/Jones, 38; Roode/Granlund, 38.

Scramble A - Late: Lind/Graff/Graff, 72; Birch/Kavajecz, 65; Weyandt/Forsythe/Forsythe, 57; Olson/Jardine, 54; Klobucher/Gregerson, 53; Moniot/Holmes, 42.5; Oconnell/Robinson, 39.5; Clemmer/Wiese, 36.5; Olson/Stegmann, 33.5.

Low score: Graff/Graff, 36; Birch/Kavajecz, 37.

Events: Closest to the pin on No. 3 - Dave Olson; closest to the pin on No. 5 - Justin Tyykila; long putt on No. 8 - Tyler Forsythe.

On the green winners: Dave Olson, Tim Mott, Ryan Mackey, Eric Polkvoski, Darryl Helenius.

Skins: Maki/Polkoski (2), Roose/Granlund, Olson/Tapani, Mackey/Clark.

NORWOOD

Norwood Wednesday Morning Ladies

July 5

Event: Even numbered holes only

Winners: A - Twila Friborg and Peggy Gall, 17; B - Susan Willette and Nancy Price, 19; C - Sue Hartzell, 20; D - Salley Heytens, 25.

Low scores: Chris Gates, 40; Twila Friborg, 45; Cheryl Keogan, 45; Ann Heinen, 46; Sue Willette, 46; Sue Hartzell, 47; Gaye Erkel, 49; Lori Holt, 49.

PATTISON PARK

Thursday Night Couples

July 6

Standings: Sayles, 112; Moen, 98; Modeen, 95.5; Johnsen/Miller, 90; Nikstad/Peters, 89.5; Spindler, 88.5; Erdman, 86; Kebhart/Hammerbeck, 79; Hoyt/Fisher, 75; Lings, 74; Barry, 73; Drolson, 72.5; Corbin/Troyer, 69.5; Moran, 69.5; Reijo, 68; Reijo/Kucharyski, 50.

Men's low scores: Jim Reijo, 31; Jordan Lings, 33; Brad Moen, 34; Chris Spindler, 36; Greg Sayles, 37.

Women's low scores: Karen Syales, 41; Lauri Barry, 44; Gaild Erdman, 46; Jackie Kuchurski, 47; Robyn Lings, 48; Jeannette Modeen, 49.