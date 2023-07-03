Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A weekend of racing in Superior with Great Lakes Border Battle

The seventh annual Great Lakes Border Battle was held at Gondik Law Speedway.

Race cars speeding on a track while an official waves a green flag.
Race cars speed by as Ray Stuart waves a green flag during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat at the Great Lakes Border Battle at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on Friday, June 30.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Today at 8:14 AM

SUPERIOR — Gondik Law Speedway had two nights of racing action over the weekend during the seventh annual Great Lakes Border Battle.

Racing kicked off Friday, June 30, and continued Saturday, July 1. The weekend included Late Model, Super Stock, Pure Stock and Midwest Modified events.

Two race cars preparing to make a turn
Evan Checkalski, of Duluth, left and Jesse Polson, of Superior, prepare to turn during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat during the Great Lakes Border Battle at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on Friday, June 30.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A race car driving on a track
Jesse Polson, of Superior, competes in a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A race car on a track
Evan Checkalski, of Duluth, finished first in a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday night.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A race car driver standing near his race car.
Sam Mars, of Menomonie, Wis., awaits to race in the Great Lakes Border Battle on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A race official giving a thumbs up to a driver inside of a race car.
Jay Richardson, of Spring Valley, Wis., receives a thumbs-up from an official during a delay in a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
One race car passes another.
Scott Thompson, of International Falls, Minn., takes the lead during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A race car driver sits on the window of his race car.
Dane Olson, of Littlefork, Minn., sits on the edge of the driver's side window of his race car Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two race cars battling for the lead.
Cody Carlson, of Superior, right, and Jake Smith, of St. Joseph, Minn., battle for the lead during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday. Smith won the heat and the feature.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Race cars getting ready to turn on a track.
Race cars head into a turn during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A race car driver looks at his car after finishing a race.
Travis Schulte, of Becker, Minn., left, looks back at his race car after competing in a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday. Schulte won the heat and finished second in the feature race.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A car speeds by as a man waves a checkered flag.
Ray Stuart waves the checkered flag during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A race car in a parking lot.
Darrell Nelson, of Hermantown, sits in his car while having a conversation with a fan in the parking lot ahead Friday. Nelson won the WISSOTA Late Model feature.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Fans going into a race track.
Fans walk up to the ticket booth at the Great Lakes Border Battle on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

