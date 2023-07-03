A weekend of racing in Superior with Great Lakes Border Battle

SUPERIOR — Gondik Law Speedway had two nights of racing action over the weekend during the seventh annual Great Lakes Border Battle.
Racing kicked off Friday, June 30, and continued Saturday, July 1. The weekend included Late Model, Super Stock, Pure Stock and Midwest Modified events.
Evan Checkalski, of Duluth, left and Jesse Polson, of Superior, prepare to turn during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat during the Great Lakes Border Battle at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on Friday, June 30.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Jesse Polson, of Superior, competes in a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Evan Checkalski, of Duluth, finished first in a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday night.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Sam Mars, of Menomonie, Wis., awaits to race in the Great Lakes Border Battle on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Richardson, of Spring Valley, Wis., receives a thumbs-up from an official during a delay in a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Scott Thompson, of International Falls, Minn., takes the lead during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dane Olson, of Littlefork, Minn., sits on the edge of the driver's side window of his race car Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Cody Carlson, of Superior, right, and Jake Smith, of St. Joseph, Minn., battle for the lead during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday. Smith won the heat and the feature.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Race cars head into a turn during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Travis Schulte, of Becker, Minn., left, looks back at his race car after competing in a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday. Schulte won the heat and finished second in the feature race.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ray Stuart waves the checkered flag during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Darrell Nelson, of Hermantown, sits in his car while having a conversation with a fan in the parking lot ahead Friday. Nelson won the WISSOTA Late Model feature.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Fans walk up to the ticket booth at the Great Lakes Border Battle on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
