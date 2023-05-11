Letter: Thank you from the Humane Society of Douglas County

Our 17th Annual “Paws for Love” Virtual Auction was held April 15-23.

The Humane Society is incredibly grateful for the continued support from our community to make our major fundraising event of the year such a huge success, raising just over $37,000!

We are also thankful for our marvelous volunteers, who made this event possible by collecting 331 auction items that we hope you enjoyed viewing online. Thank you to all the businesses and individuals that graciously donated items to this event, we are so thankful for your support. Congratulations to all who won these items, and we hope the 541 bidders who participated this year had some fun!

Of course, this event would also not be possible without our remarkable major sponsors. This year they include Charter Next Generation, ALLETE Clean Energy, Anderson & Hammack Construction Company, Barcodes Plus, Centricity Credit Union, Culver's of Superior, Dan's Feed Bin, Dreamland Supper Club, Empower Superior Nutrition, Fabick Cat, Genesis Attachments, Graymont WI Inc., Halvor Lines, The Hammond Steak House, Interstate All Battery Center, National Bank of Commerce, Solid Foundations of Minnesota, and Superior Animal Hospital and Boarding Suites. Your support allows all the funds raised during this event to directly impact the shelter animals.

We are so excited for next year’s Paws for Love auction; we hope even more people will participate! Mark your calendars for April 6-14, 2024 — we can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together in the future!

With sincere gratitude,

Cheri Fitch

Fundraising and Events Coordinator

Humane Society of Douglas County, Inc.