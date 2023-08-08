Library Happenings: Wrap up summer with stories, kindness crafts

SUPERIOR — Mark your calendars now for the Friends of Superior Public Library’s annual fall book sale.

The sale will be held at the library on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This huge sale includes everything from bestsellers by your favorite authors to cookbooks to picture books for kids, plus so much more. If you have items you’d like to donate for the sale, you can drop them off at the library on Wednesday mornings from 9:30-11 a.m.

Celebrate kindness at the library and our branch libraries by making crafts. Join us for KidCrafts at our Solon Springs and Lake Nebagamon branches and make kindness rocks. KidCrafts will be held at the Joan Salmen Library in Solon Springs on Thursday, Aug. 10, and at the Imogene McGrath Memorial Library in Lake Nebagamon on Aug. 14. KidCrafts is held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. We’ll also make a variety of kindness crafts at the main library branch in Superior at our Crafty Kids program on Aug. 26. Stop in between 10 a.m. and noon to make peace sign ornaments, friendship pins and kindness confetti art. All supplies will be provided and no registration is required.

Cami Meyers is a teenage author from Superior who has just published her first book. “Because of Nadia” is a riveting historical fiction novella set during the 1960s that tells the story of Lianne, a girl whose world is turned upside down after a simple meeting in the woods. Celebrate Cami’s achievements at the library Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. with a reading and book signing. Copies of her book will be available for purchase, and the Friends of the Library will provide refreshments. This event is free and open to all.

Our summer storytimes are wrapping up. Join Ms. Kayleen at the Superior Community Garden for a very special Storytime on Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m. We'll enjoy stories, crafts, and a snack while celebrating the summer harvest. The Superior Community Garden is located on the 2300 block of Oakes Avenue in Superior. And on Aug. 22 we’ll return to Pavilion 2 at Billings Park for our last outdoor storytime of the summer at 10:30 a.m. On Aug. 29, storytime returns to the library for a special event with Just Kids Dental. Learn about the importance of proper brushing, flossing and good nutrition in this fun and interactive storytime for toddlers and preschoolers. Every child will receive a complimentary toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss.

Come to the library’s free yoga class on Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. and move your body in a way that feels good. Instructors from the Superior YMCA will lead you through a series of poses that will improve your balance, flexibility, and help you relax and unwind. Poses can be modified to suit any experience level. This class is suitable for ages 12 and up. Bring a mat if you have one.

If your child loves Legos, they will love our Lego Club. Lego Club meets at the main branch in Superior from 4-6 p.m. Mondays and will be held at our Solon Springs branch from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and at our Lake Nebagamon branch from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 24. You bring the creativity; we will bring the Legos.

Beat the heat and enjoy a free movie in your air-conditioned library on our big screen. On Aug. 21 we’ll show “Creed III.” In this sequel, Adonis Creed’s childhood friend Damian resurfaces after serving time in prison, eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. On Sept. 25, join us for “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” based on the popular roleplaying game. The film follows a band of thieves on the hunt for a valuable relic. Under the leadership of a talented thief named Edgin, the band goes on adventures to collect bounties across the land. When they target a lost artifact, the band messes with the wrong people and must play the game right to win it all. Both movies are rated PG-13 and start at 6 p.m. Closed captions will be enabled.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.