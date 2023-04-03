Library Happenings: Superior, Jim Dan Hill libraries join forces for One Book Northland program

SUPERIOR — Join Superior Public Library’s book club and discuss a variety of books with other eager readers.

Our selection for April is “Braving the Wilderness” by Brené Brown, a timely and important book that challenges everything we think we know about cultivating true belonging in our communities, organizations and culture. Request a copy of the book from the library and join us for discussion. We’ll meet on Thursday, April 6 at 10:30 a.m. and April 27 at 6 p.m., so you can pick the time that works best for your schedule. Can’t make it to the library? Participate virtually. If you’d like to receive a link to join the discussion from home, email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org for details.

Looking for Storytime? The library has you covered. Kids can enjoy stories, crafts and fun at our main library branch in Superior and at our branch libraries. Join us Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. for storytime at the library in Superior, and in Solon Springs at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

If your kids like to make crafts, come to Solon Springs on Monday, April 10 and Lake Nebagamon on April 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. to make paper bag bunnies. No registration is required, and all supplies will be provided.

Come to the library and enjoy a free movie. On Monday, we’ll show the new movie “Spoiler Alert,” based on the true story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan, a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit's relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill. Join us April 24 for “The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film about a boy who falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth." Armed with a camera, he starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother. Both movies are rated PG-13 and will start at 6 p.m. Closed-captioning will be enabled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women have unique needs when it comes to finances. Come to a free presentation with financial adviser Robyn Lings on April 11 and learn the five questions women should consider when planning for their financial future. This is a 45-minute educational program that discusses a process women can use to identify financial goals and set a strategy. This program starts at 5 p.m. and snacks will be provided.

Superior Public Library is proud to partner with One Book Northland. Each year, several communities throughout the region select a book and plan a variety of programs related to the selection. This year’s book is “The Wolf’s Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told by Wolves” by local author Dr. Thomas D. Peacock. Superior Public Library and the Jim Dan Hill Library at the University of Wisconsin-Superior will offer a free virtual program presented by the Timber Wolf Alliance on April 11 at 6 p.m. “Wolves in Folklore” will look at depictions of wolves in storytelling and folklore, what these depictions imply, and how today’s view of the wolf in children’s literature has changed. The program will then present an overview of wolf ecology and the importance of having wolves on the landscape for a healthy ecosystem. This program will be presented via Zoom, and you’ll need to register to receive the link. Send an email to mehlel@superiorlibrary.org to receive a link to the presentation.

Looking for a fun way to build strength and flexibility and reduce stress? Try yoga. The library offers a free yoga class once a month that’s perfect for ages 12 and up. Join us April 15 at 10:30 a.m. for the free class. If you’d like to make a monetary donation at the class, all proceeds will support future library programs. Please bring a mat if you have one.

Join us for a free art event on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with local artist Chelsea Branley. Participants will create an affirmation block featuring an affirmation or combination of affirmations on a wooden block. If you have a favorite quote or saying that can serve as a positive affirmation, include it in your art design as a reminder. Shifting our perspective allows us to move into a different frame of mind and gives ourselves breathing space from our own, limiting thoughts. Here we will create a visual reminder that can be used to reorient ourselves in trying times. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required. Email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org to reserve your spot.

The library will be closed Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9. We will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.