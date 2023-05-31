Library Happenings: Stop in for stories, events and more

SUPERIOR — Superior Public Library has it all — books (of course!), movies, music, plus great events for people of all ages.

Join us for a free movie in June and enjoy a variety of films on our big screen. On Monday, June 5 we’ll show “Women Talking,” the Oscar-nominated movie about a group of women living in an isolated religious colony who discover a shocking secret about the colony's men and must decide how to respond. This movie is rated PG-13. On June 19, join us for “A Man Called Otto” starring Tom Hanks as a grumpy widower whose world is turned upside down when a lively young family moves in next door. This movie is rated PG-13. All movies start at 6 p.m. and closed captioning will be enabled.

Come to the library on June 17 at 10:30 a.m. for our free yoga class for ages 12 and up. This all-levels class is a great way to build strength, improve flexibility, and reduce stress. Bring a mat if you have one.

Visit our branch libraries for great events for the whole family. The Imogene McGrath Memorial Library in Lake Nebagamon will host a Storytime especially for kids on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Join us for stories, crafts, and fun. And don’t miss a special program for kids, “Capturing the Memories,” presented by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Douglas County on Thursday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m. We will read a story, make a craft, and enjoy a snack. We’ll also make KidCrafts at the Lake Nebagamon branch on June 19 at 10:30 a.m. Join the fun and make your own mermaid bracelet.

Join us at the Joan Salmen Memorial Library in Solon Springs on Monday at 4:30 p.m. for “Love Your Brain,” a free program for adults presented by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Douglas County. Learn how you can reduce your risk of cognitive decline by making key lifestyle changes and learn how to take care of your brain as you grow older. Refreshments will be available while supplies last. And on June 15, come to the Solon Springs branch for KidCrafts at 10:30 a.m. and make a mermaid bracelet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our Summer Reading Program for kids and teens launches June 12. You can track your progress on paper (forms will be available at the library) or online using Beanstack. Complete the program and receive some great prizes.

Our weekly story time is on hiatus, but make sure to join us for Storytime in the Park on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Billings Park. We’ll enjoy stories, crafts, and fun all summer long.

Local author and humorist Gina Ramsey will visit the library on June 26 at 6 p.m. for a free program in celebration of her first book, “Burnt Gloveboxes — Embracing Life When It Goes Up in Flames,” a hilarious and heartwarming collection of essays that blends Murphy’s Law and “Chicken Soup for the Soul” and shares Ramsey’s unique perspectives on life’s many mishaps and misadventures. Join us to hear her read from her new book and learn more about Gina and how she developed a knack for finding humor in the most frustrating situations. Books will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be provided.

Join us July 1 at 11 a.m. for a free painting workshop with artist and instructor Noreen Knight. She'll provide step-by-step instructions so you can create your own work of art, a summery painting featuring a sunflower and American flag. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required and space is limited, so reserve your spot today by at www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-own-masterpiece-tickets-643171953627.

No matter where your summer travels take you, there’s a library close by. Pick up a passport at any library in the Northern Waters Library System and bring it along as you travel this summer. Visit 10 different Northern Waters libraries and you could win prizes including gas cards, Wisconsin-themed travel books, road trip supplies and more.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.