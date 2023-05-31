99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Library Happenings: Stop in for stories, events and more

"Come to the library on June 17 at 10:30 a.m. for our free yoga class for ages 12 and up. This all-levels class is a great way to build strength, improve flexibility, and reduce stress," writes Sue Heskin.

Superior Public Library 2018
Shelves at the newly renovated Superior Public Library are lower than the previous ones nicely showing off the murals on the walls on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Sue Heskin / Superior Public Library
Today at 7:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Superior Public Library has it all — books (of course!), movies, music, plus great events for people of all ages.

Join us for a free movie in June and enjoy a variety of films on our big screen. On Monday, June 5 we’ll show “Women Talking,” the Oscar-nominated movie about a group of women living in an isolated religious colony who discover a shocking secret about the colony's men and must decide how to respond. This movie is rated PG-13. On June 19, join us for “A Man Called Otto” starring Tom Hanks as a grumpy widower whose world is turned upside down when a lively young family moves in next door. This movie is rated PG-13. All movies start at 6 p.m. and closed captioning will be enabled.

Come to the library on June 17 at 10:30 a.m. for our free yoga class for ages 12 and up. This all-levels class is a great way to build strength, improve flexibility, and reduce stress. Bring a mat if you have one.

StarwatchJuneWINGS.jpg
Local
Starwatch column: Mars drifts through Beehive cluster
The full moon arrives Saturday, June 3.
May 29, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Deane Morrison / Minnesota Starwatch
Man and woman solute each other while presenting a wreath.
Local
Photos: Community members honor fallen soldiers at Greenwood Cemetery
Hundreds of Superior residents attended the Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29.
May 29, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Wyatt Buckner
3358506+police-lights.jpg
Local
Authorities identify victim in Douglas County crash
The 24-year-old Eden Prairie, Minnesota man was ejected from the car.
May 29, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Wentworth school destroyed by fire; Stolen safe found near cemetery
From the May 27, 1933 Telegram: "The fire was discovered at 11 p.m. and it is believed that it started a full hour before it was noticed. Villagers were helpless to combat the flames when discovered because the fire had too much of a start."
May 28, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
High School students moving the tassels on their mortarboards during a graduation ceremony.
Local
Solon Springs students celebrate graduation day
20 students were part of the Class of 2023.
May 27, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
9 candidates vie for vacant Superior School Board seat
The board will vote following a public interview process Wednesday, May 31.
May 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Graduates take selfie together.
Local
Northwestern High School celebrates the Class of 2023
Photos from Friday night's commencement ceremony.
May 26, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Reported car theft leads to child enticement charge
The alleged victim, 14, was pulled over driving the car, the criminal complaint said.
May 26, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for May 26, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
May 26, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man accepts award from woman
Local
Chamber awards shine spotlight on Superior, Douglas County businesses
A crowd of about 240 gathered to celebrate winners, connect.
May 26, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Visit our branch libraries for great events for the whole family. The Imogene McGrath Memorial Library in Lake Nebagamon will host a Storytime especially for kids on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Join us for stories, crafts, and fun. And don’t miss a special program for kids, “Capturing the Memories,” presented by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Douglas County on Thursday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m. We will read a story, make a craft, and enjoy a snack. We’ll also make KidCrafts at the Lake Nebagamon branch on June 19 at 10:30 a.m. Join the fun and make your own mermaid bracelet.

Join us at the Joan Salmen Memorial Library in Solon Springs on Monday at 4:30 p.m. for “Love Your Brain,” a free program for adults presented by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Douglas County. Learn how you can reduce your risk of cognitive decline by making key lifestyle changes and learn how to take care of your brain as you grow older. Refreshments will be available while supplies last. And on June 15, come to the Solon Springs branch for KidCrafts at 10:30 a.m. and make a mermaid bracelet.

Our Summer Reading Program for kids and teens launches June 12. You can track your progress on paper (forms will be available at the library) or online using Beanstack. Complete the program and receive some great prizes.

Our weekly story time is on hiatus, but make sure to join us for Storytime in the Park on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Billings Park. We’ll enjoy stories, crafts, and fun all summer long.

Local author and humorist Gina Ramsey will visit the library on June 26 at 6 p.m. for a free program in celebration of her first book, “Burnt Gloveboxes — Embracing Life When It Goes Up in Flames,” a hilarious and heartwarming collection of essays that blends Murphy’s Law and “Chicken Soup for the Soul” and shares Ramsey’s unique perspectives on life’s many mishaps and misadventures. Join us to hear her read from her new book and learn more about Gina and how she developed a knack for finding humor in the most frustrating situations. Books will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be provided.

Join us July 1 at 11 a.m. for a free painting workshop with artist and instructor Noreen Knight. She'll provide step-by-step instructions so you can create your own work of art, a summery painting featuring a sunflower and American flag. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required and space is limited, so reserve your spot today by at www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-own-masterpiece-tickets-643171953627.

No matter where your summer travels take you, there’s a library close by. Pick up a passport at any library in the Northern Waters Library System and bring it along as you travel this summer. Visit 10 different Northern Waters libraries and you could win prizes including gas cards, Wisconsin-themed travel books, road trip supplies and more.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.

