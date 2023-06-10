Library Happenings: Stay busy this summer with library offerings

SUPERIOR — Superior Public Library’s summer reading programs for kids, tweens and teens will keep youth reading all summer long.

This year’s summer reading program theme is “All Together Now,” and participants can track their reading on paper logs available at the library or online using Beanstack. Earn extra credit by doing acts of kindness. Complete the program by Aug. 31, and you’ll receive a prize bag and an entry into the grand prize drawing. Special thanks to the Friends of the Library, Victoria Gotsky Trachtenberg Reading Fund and Capt'n J's for sponsoring the program.

We’ve got all sorts of fun activities planned at our branch libraries this summer, starting with KidCrafts at Solon Springs on Thursday, June 15 and June 19 at Lake Nebagamon. We’ll make mermaid bracelets. KidCrafts is held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. No registration is required, and all supplies are provided. Join us for Lego Club at the branches on June 26 at Solon Springs and June 29 at Lake Nebagamon. Lego Club starts at 4:30 p.m. You bring the creativity, and we’ll bring the Legos.

Start your weekend off right with a free yoga class at the library. Our next class will be Saturday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m. Led by instructors from the Superior YMCA, our free yoga class is the perfect way to move your body in a way that feels good, while also improving strength and flexibility. This class is intended for ages 12 and up, and you should bring a mat if you have one. There is no charge for the class, but if you’d like to make a monetary donation, all proceeds will support future library programs.

Come to the library and enjoy a new movie on our big screen. On June 19, we’ll show “A Man Called Otto,” which stars Tom Hanks as a grumpy widower whose world is turned upside down when a new family moves in next door. Join us July 10 for “80 for Brady,” about four best friends who embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. And July 24, come and enjoy “Champions,” starring Woody Harrelson as a former minor league basketball coach who is court-ordered to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined. All of these movies are rated PG-13, start at 6 p.m., and will have closed captions enabled.

The only thing better than storytime at the library is Storytime in the Park. Our Storytime in the Park kicks off June 20 and will be held every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. (except July 4) through Aug. 22 at Billings Park. Join us rain or shine for stories, crafts, and tons of fun.

Join us for Crafty Kids on June 24 from 10 a.m. to noon and make "Horton Hears a Who" crafts. All supplies provided and no registration required. Just drop in and make a craft.

Our popular Read to a Dog program returns June 26. If your child could use some practice reading out loud to a nonjudgmental audience, Cody, a certified therapy dog, is a great option. Read to a Dog will be held on the last Monday of each month at 1 p.m. Special thanks to Carolyn Sturdevant for bringing her special dog to the library.

Local author Gina Ramsey will visit the library on June 26 at 6 p.m. to read from her new book, “Burnt Gloveboxes – Embracing Life When It Goes Up in Flames.” Come and enjoy an evening of improbable (but true) stories from Gina’s life and hear how she somehow manages to find the funny while navigating life’s ongoing crazy mishaps and blunders. Refreshments will be provided, and books will be available to purchase.

Join us June 29 at 2 p.m. at the library for a free program performed by Corcoran Puppets. Their delightful take on Three Billy Goats Gruff asks, why won’t that troll take a bath? Will Bart, Bill, and Bob ever get to eat the green grass in the meadow again? Find out in this fun version of the traditional tale. This program is free and open to all.

We’ll wrap up the month of June with our Bookworms Book Club for kids on June 30 at 4 p.m. Join us for a discussion of Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Medal-winning book, “The Tale of Despereaux,” a story about a brave mouse, a wishful serving girl, and a princess named Pea. Check out a copy of the book and join us for discussion.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.