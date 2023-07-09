Library Happenings: Performances, workshops, stories fill summer days

SUPERIOR — Join us Thursday, July 13 at 2 p.m. for a program with award-winning children’s performer Randy Christensen. kids will enjoy the balloons, juggling, magic tricks and silly songs shared by Randy as he talks about a tiger with too many tails, a giraffe with a sore throat, a puppy who needs to learn to obey, and other exciting animals. This event is free and open to all.

Evidence shows that people can reduce their risk of cognitive decline by making key lifestyle changes. Join ADRC dementia care specialist Chelsea Thompson at our Lake Nebagamon branch on Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. and learn tips you can use to take care of your brain. This event is brought to you by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Douglas County. Everyone is welcome.

Think you can’t do yoga? Think again. Yoga is a great way to improve the health of your body and your mind. Come to the library’s free yoga class on Saturday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. and instructors from the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA will lead you through a series of poses that will make you feel great. This class is free, but if you’d like to show your appreciation by making a monetary donation for the class, all proceeds will support library programs.

Join us for KidCrafts at our branch libraries and make a craft out of a recycled compact disc. We’ll provide everything you need and you don’t need to register ahead of time. Stop by our Solon Springs branch on July 17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., or our Lake Nebagamon branch on July 20 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and get crafting.

On July 20, join us in the library’s north parking lot and celebrate our community helpers. We’ve invited special guests from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, the Superior Fire Department, Hartel’s Garbage Disposal, and many more to park their vehicles in the north lot so you can take an up-close look. We’ll also enjoy storytime. Come on down at 2 p.m. and celebrate the many helpers in our community.

Join us July 22 for Crafty Kids and make a kaleidoscope. All supplies provided and no registration is required — just stop by from 10 a.m. to noon and we’ll show you how to make it.

Beat the heat and come to the library for a free movie. On July 24, join us for “Champions” starring Woody Harrelson as a former minor-league basketball coach who is court-ordered to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined. This movie is rated PG-13 and starts at 6 p.m.

On Aug. 5, join us for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” in which a plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess. This movie is rated PG and starts at 11 a.m.

And on Aug. 7, join us for “Shazam. Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM" is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam. This movie is rated PG-13 and starts at 6 p.m. Closed captions will be enabled for all movies.

Bob the Juggler will visit the library on July 27 at 2 p.m. for a free performance especially for kids that celebrates the 5 P's of learning — positive, practice, patience, perseverance and pass it on. This is a fun and exciting show for kids of all ages.

Celebrate the launch of Lydia Noble's first book, a stunning graphic memoir that follows her journey through grief and addiction issues while living in the Midwest. Follow Noble as she hits the milestones to get to 365 days of sobriety. You're invited to join us July 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. for a book signing, Q & A, and information provided by Vivent Health, Reclaim Recovery and the Douglas County Drug Prevention Coalition. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library. This event is free and open to all.

Our Adult Book Club selection for July is “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, the unforgettable New York Times best seller about two half-sisters: one sold into slavery, the other married to a British slaver. The book traces the generations of family who follow as the legacy of slavery is fully revealed in light of the present day. Book Club will meet July 27 at 6 p.m. If you can't make it to the in-person meeting but would like to participate virtually, email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org for more information. Request a copy of the book using the online catalog or call to reserve a copy.

Mark your calendars for a special Foster Care Information Night to be held at the library from 5-7 p.m. July 31. Get information about becoming a licensed foster care provider in Douglas County, Wisconsin and St. Louis County, Minnesota — licensors from both states will be on hand to explain the qualifications and licensing process. Refreshments will be provided.

Sign up for a free workshop and learn engineering, electronics and coding using Arduino. The student workshop will be held August 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the educator workshop will be held August 11 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Workshop includes a free STEAM starter kit, project book, lunch and snacks. The student workshop is for students in grades 5-12, and the educator workshop is for teachers, librarians, teacher aides, homeschool educator leaders, instructors, informal educators or group leaders. Participants must register online, so click visit bit.ly/3Iax6cE for more information and to reserve your spot.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.