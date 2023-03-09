Library Happenings: March into BOOK Madness for a chance to win

SUPERIOR — Celebrate March BOOK Madness with Superior Public Library.

This year we’ll vote to select the favorite book from the 16 most popular children’s board books, picture books, juvenile fiction and graphic novels that were checked out at Superior Public Library in 2022. Pick up a ballot at the library (or online at forms.gle/AxUTBJcM3ptwuMsm9 ); make your selection; and submit your ballot by Saturday, March 11.

After you've submitted your ballot, you can continue voting online as we narrow down the choices to the Elite 8, Final Four and the Championship. If your favorite book matches the overall March BOOK Madness winner, you’ll be entered in a drawing to win a special prize. Visit our website to find the links to vote in each round as we get closer to determining the champion.

Kids love crafts. Join us at our branch libraries to make shamrock suncatchers. All supplies provided and no registration required. KidCrafts will be held at our Lake Nebagamon branch on Thursday, March 9 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and at our Solon Springs branch on Monday, March 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Join us for free movies at the library in March. On Monday, we’ll show “The Woman King,” inspired by the true story of a late 18th century African warrior who takes a stand to uphold the freedom of her kingdom when European merchants encroach, seeking riches at the expense of her people. This movie is rated PG-13. On March 27 we’ll show “She Said,” which tells the story of two New York Times reporters trying to piece together the details of one of the most controversial stories in recent history, one that would help launch the #MeToo movement. This movie is rated R. Movies start at 6 p.m. and closed-captioning will be enabled.

Do you have questions about Medicare? Join us for a monthly information session with Kristy Herubin and learn the basics of Medicare, including how and when to enroll. This is an informational session intended for anyone approaching age 65 or looking to retire. The next session will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 11:30 a.m. and will last approximately one hour.

Come to the library and get help with your job search. Experts from the Job Center of Wisconsin come to the library once a month and can help you apply for jobs, navigate their website, and apply for unemployment benefits. They’ll be at the library on Wednesday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., so stop by and get the help you need.

Looking for a fun way to build strength and flexibility and reduce stress? Try yoga. The library offers a free yoga class once a month that’s perfect for ages 12 and up. Join us March 18 at 10:30 a.m. for the free class. If you’d like to make a monetary donation at the class, all proceeds will support future library programs. Please bring a mat if you have one.

Spring has (almost) sprung. Celebrate spring at the library on March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon with our Crafty Kids program and make spring crafts. All supplies provided and no registration required.

Did you know that the oldest Dairy Queen in Wisconsin can be found in Lake Nebagamon? Or that Sayner is the birthplace of the snowmobile? Northern Wisconsin is full of history, culture and natural splendor — and this spring and summer, you can discover it all — with help from your local library. Launching in late April, the Library Passport Program from the Northern Waters Library Network invites you to stop in at any Northern Waters library and pick up a passport. Make sure to bring your passport with you as you travel throughout northern Wisconsin this spring and summer and get a stamp at each library you visit. Collect 10 different stamps and you’ll be given an entry form to submit for a prize drawing. You could win gas cards, Wisconsin-themed travel books, road trip supplies, and much more. Passports will be available to pick up at any Northern Waters library in late April. To find a Northern Waters library near you, visit northernwaters.org/passport .

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.