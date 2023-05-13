99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Library Happenings: Make libraries part of summer explorations

"Join the Northern Waters Library Network’s Passport Program and you could win great prizes," writes Sue Heskin.

Superior Public Library 2018
Shelves at the newly renovated Superior Public Library are lower than the previous ones nicely showing off the murals on the walls on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
Jed Carlson / 2018 File / Superior Telegram
By Sue Heskin / Superior Public Library
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Planning to explore northern Wisconsin this summer? Include libraries on your travel itinerary.

Join the Northern Waters Library Network’s Passport Program and you could win great prizes. Pick up a passport at Superior Public Library (or any library in the network) and visit 10 different Northern Waters libraries by August 31 for a chance to win gas cards, Wisconsin-themed travel books, road trip supplies, and more.

Does your child love Legos? Join Superior Public Library’s Lego Club. We meet every Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the library — and we even offer a monthly Lego Club at our branch libraries. Join us at the Imogene McGrath Memorial Library in Lake Nebagamon on Thursday, May 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and at the Joan Salmen Memorial Library in Solon Springs on May 22 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. You bring the creativity, and we will bring the Legos.

Yoga is great for your body and your mind. Join us Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. for our next free yoga class. This class is led by instructors from the Superior YMCA and is perfect for ages 12 and up. Please bring a mat if you have one.

Did you know that the library shows free movies twice a month? Join us for a free flick on our big screen. On May 22, we’ll show “Empire of Light.” Set in an English coastal town in the 1980s, this film stars Olivia Colman as the manager of a seaside cinema who is struggling with her mental health and forms a relationship with a new employee. This movie is rated R. On June 5, join us for “Women Talking,” the Oscar-winning film about a group of women living in a secluded religious community who experience a series of domestic and sexual abuse incidents and must decide how to respond. This movie is rated PG-13. All movies start at 6 p.m. and closed captioning will be enabled.

Join the library’s book club and discuss books with other eager readers. Each month we read a different book and offer two different discussion groups — on the first Thursday of the month at 10:30 a.m. and the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.

Our selection for May is “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, and we’ll meet May 25 at 6 p.m. to discuss it together.

Our June selection is Fredrik Backman’s “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry,” a charming, warmhearted novel about a young girl whose grandmother dies and leaves behind a series of letters, sending her on a journey that brings to life the world of her grandmother's fairy tales. We’ll meet June 1 at 10:30 a.m. and June 29 at 6 p.m. for discussion. If you’d prefer to participate virtually, send an email to mehlel@superiorlibrary.org for more information.

Our Bookworms Book Club for kids will meet May 26 at 4 p.m. to discuss “Roll With It” by Jamie Sumner, a big-hearted middle grade book about an irrepressible girl with cerebral palsy whose life takes an unexpected turn when she moves to a new town and has to start over again at a new school. Check out a copy of the book and join us for discussion.

Please note our upcoming closures. The library will be closed May 23 for a staff development day. We’ll reopen May 24. The library will also be closed May 27-29 for the Memorial Day holiday. We will reopen May 30.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.

