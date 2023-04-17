Library Happenings: Dispose of unused medications at the library

SUPERIOR — Do you have expired or unwanted medications you no longer need?

Dispose of them properly by bringing them to Superior Public Library on Friday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Representatives from the AODA Community Coalition of Douglas County and the Superior Police Department will be on hand to accept them and make sure they are disposed of safely. Prescriptions, over-the-counter, supplements, pills and liquids will all be accepted.

Celebrate Earth Day at the library on April 22 and make Earth Day crafts. Stop by from 10 a.m. to noon and get craftin’ — no registration is required and all supplies will be provided.

Join us for free movies at the library and enjoy new releases on our big screen. Join us April 24 at 6 p.m. for a free showing of “The Fabelmans.” Inspired by true events, the narrative follows Sammy Fabelman on a journey of self-discovery. After finding out an unsettling family secret, Sammy falls in love with cinema, and its power to tell stories. This movie is rated PG-13. On May 8 at 6 p.m. we’ll show “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, this film depicts Houston's trailblazing life and career. This movie is also rated PG-13. Closed captioning will be enabled.

Do you have questions about Medicare? Join us April 24 at 11:30 a.m. for an information session with Kristy Herubin and learn the basics of Medicare, including how and when to enroll. This is an informational session intended for anyone approaching age 65 or looking to retire. Upcoming sessions will be held on July 10 and August 8 at 11:30 a.m. Sessions last about one hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join us April 28 at 4 p.m. for our next Bookworms Book Club for Kids and discuss “The Name of This Book is Secret by Pseudonymous Bosch,” a book about two 11-year-old misfits who try to solve the mystery of a dead magician and stop the evil Dr. L. and Ms. Mauvais, who are searching for the secret of immortality. Check out a copy of the book and join us for discussion.

We can’t wait to hit the road with our book bike this summer. Look for us at parks, parades and the farmer’s market — you never know where we’ll be turning up. But first, help us pick a name. We received more than 140 name suggestions (thanks to everyone who submitted name ideas). Library staff reviewed all of the submissions and voted to narrow them down to the top six choices.

Now it’s your turn to vote. You can vote in person at the library or online at superiorlibrary.org. Please only vote once per day. Voting closes April 30, and we’ll announce the winning name in June. The person who suggested the winning name will win $50.

Sign up for a free Adult Mental Health First Aid training and learn how to support your family, friends and neighbors. Learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health and substance abuse challenges and learn how to connect someone with help. This training will be held at the library on May 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lunch and refreshments are provided. Space is limited and registration is required, so sign up early to save your seat. Register at go.wisc.edu/457pm2.

Do you need some help learning how to use your smartphone or tablet? Sign up for our upcoming Sip & Swipe Cafe. Bring your mobile device, and enjoy a safe, friendly place to learn at your own pace with a coach ready to assist if needed. At the Sip & Swipe Cafe, participants will be encouraged to “sip” (grab a coffee or other beverage) and “swipe” (the way we use our fingertips to operate a tablet). A friendly, knowledgeable and patient coach will work with participants, provide support, and answer questions. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Call 715-394-8860 to sign up or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk. Register to attend two, two-hour sessions. We hold separate sessions for Apple and Android users. Please plan to attend both sessions for your particular device. Upcoming sessions include May 2 and May 4 for Apple devices and May 16 and May 18 for Android devices.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.