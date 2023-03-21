Library Happenings: Cardholders can access great online resources

SUPERIOR — Superior Public Library cardholders now have access to some great new online resources. Learn a language, access the news, watch a movie, find kitchen inspiration, and get crafty — all you need is your library card.

With Transparent Languages Online you can learn more than 110 different languages including Spanish, Ojibwe, Finnish and many more.

Another new offering for our patrons is digital access to The New York Times and NYT Cooking, which allows you to get the latest news and find great new recipes.

Our new streaming service, Kanopy, provides cardholders with access to thousands of movies and TV series which you can access on any device, including smart TVs and Rokus.

And if you’re feeling crafty, check out Creativebug’s self-paced classes and learn new skills including knitting, houseplant care, cooking, and more. Visit our website for links to these exciting new resources.

Put on your PJs and fuzzy slippers and join us Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m. for Pajama Storytime, and enjoy stories, songs, and fun in your pajamas. Local author Allison Kimmes will be joining us to read her new book, “I Became a Warrior,” the true story of her son’s diagnosis of a heart problem at birth and his journey through heart surgery. It’s a tribute to all “heart warriors” and their strength.

It’s time to pick a name for our book bike. We received more than 140 name suggestions (thank you to everyone who submitted their ideas.) and library staff voted to narrow down the choices to the top six. Stop by the library and vote in-person at our book bike display or cast your vote online at forms.gle/wKUyganYJ6Xwp6uH6. One vote per person, per day, please. The person who suggested the winning name will win $50. Voting closes April 30.

Are you over age 65? The library wants to hear from you. Take our survey and let us know your thoughts about the library. Your feedback will help us better serve our older patrons. Paper surveys are available at the library on the self-checkout counter, or you can submit your feedback electronically by clicking this link: forms.gle/Eob587etWnMZraxt7. These surveys are completely anonymous, and results will be shared with the library leadership team to improve our services and programs for our patrons. The survey closes April 15.

Boost Your Brain and Memory is a six-week program that takes on a holistic approach to improving brain health in older adults. Participants will learn new habits to maintain cognitive health while also practicing new skills for better memory performance. Sessions will be held on Mondays from 1-2:30 p.m. starting March 27. Contact Chelsea at the ADRC to register at 715-395-1322 or chelsea.thompson@douglascountywi.org.

Join us at the library for free movies. On Monday at 6 p.m. we’ll show “She Said,” which tells the story of two New York Times reporters trying to piece together the details of one of the most controversial stories in recent history, one that would help launch the #MeToo movement. This movie is rated R. Coming up April 10 is “Spoiler Alert,” which is the true story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan. The young couple is in love and ready to spend the rest of their lives together. When Kit is diagnosed with terminal cancer, the couple's future is thwarted in unexpected ways. What follows is a tale portraying the power to rise above every obstacle in the face of love. This movie is rated PG-13 and starts at 6 p.m.

More than 200 people in our community have taken the free QPR Suicide Prevention Training, and if you haven’t had the opportunity to do so, you can still sign up. Learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to implement three simple steps to help save a life: Question, Persuade and Refer. Come to the library on Tuesday, March 28 at 10:30 a.m. for this free training and you could save a life. Registration is required for this event at go.wisc.edu/r4dx96.

Join us for our Adult Book Club discussion of “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward, an intimate portrait of a family and an epic tale of hope and struggle that examines the ugly truths at the heart of the American story and the power — and limitations — of family bonds. Our discussion will be held March 30 at 6 p.m. If you'd like to participate virtually, please email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org for more information.

Join us March 31 at 4 p.m. for our Bookworms Book Club for kids and enjoy a discussion of the graphic novel “Katie the Catsitter 2: Best Friends for Never” by Colleen AF Venable, the sequel to “Katie the Catsitter.” In this follow-up, it's back to school for Katie the Catsitter. She loves skating with the Wheelas and the fact that she’s officially a superhero sidekick. But now that school’s starting, everything’s changing. The Mousetress is getting blamed for things Katie knows she didn’t do. Katie’s best friend Beth is back in town and Beth’s new boyfriend is always hanging around (ugh). Not to mention that all of Katie’s friends are mad at her. Fixing this will be harder than any skateboarding trick. But with the help of 217 slightly out-of-the-ordinary cats, Katie’s going to try. Check out a copy of the book and join us for the discussion.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.