Library Happenings: Boost your personal library, chess skills

SUPERIOR — The Friends of Superior Public Library’s annual book sale is coming.

The sale kicks off Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. It continues Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You won’t want to miss this incredible sale. Name your own price on items in the large room and find individually priced treasures next door in the “Best” room. All proceeds from the sale support the library all year long. If you have items you’d like to donate to the book sale, you can drop them off at the library on Wednesdays from 9:30-11 a.m.

Come to the library and learn how to play chess with help from the experts. The Twin Ports Chess Club invites you to a series of free chess workshops open to all ages and skill levels. These workshops will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5.

During the first hour, you’ll learn basic instructions, how the pieces move, and basic ideas and strategies. During the second hour, you’ll play chess and get individualized help. If you have questions about chess, or want to get your feet wet, this is the perfect place for you. Prizes will be awarded to kids who participate.

Is your child a bookworm? We have a book club just for them. Our Bookworms Book Club is especially for kids and meets once a month to discuss a different book. The Bookworms Book Club will meet Friday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. to discuss “The One and Only Ruby” by Katherine Applegate. Check out a copy of the book from the library and join us for discussion.

Join us for a special storytime with Just Kids Dental on Aug. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the library. Learn about the importance of proper brushing, flossing and good nutrition in this fun and interactive storytime for toddlers and preschoolers. Every child will receive a complimentary toothbrush, toothpaste and floss.

The library will host a free Memory Screen Clinic with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Douglas County from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 5 and from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the library. A memory screen is a quick and free wellness tool that can identify possible changes in memory or cognition, creating a baseline for future monitoring and opening the door to a conversation with your medical provider. Call 715-395-1234 or email adrc@douglascountywi.org to reserve your 15-minute appointment slot.

Are you a caregiver to an aging, ill or disabled loved one? Sign up for Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a six- week workshop focused on the well-being of the family caregiver. Learn tools to reduce stress, guilt, anger and depression, and to help with time management, goal setting, problem solving and communicating in difficult situations. This workshop will be held at 10:30 a.m. Mondays from Sept. 11 through Oct. 16. To sign up, contact Ciara at Senior Connections by calling 715-394-3898 or emailing caregiver@seniorconnectionswi.org.

Join Chelsea Thompson from the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Douglas County for a free Boost Your Brain and Memory workshop at the library. This is a six-week program that takes a holistic approach to improving brain health in older adults. Participants will learn new habits to maintain cognitive health while also practicing new skills for better memory performance. Sessions will be held 1 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 11 through Oct. 16. Please contact Chelsea at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Douglas County to register by calling 715-395-1322 or emailing chelsea.thompson@douglascountywi.org.

Certified Genealogist Marie Mattson will lead a series of free basic genealogy workshops designed to help people interested in exploring their family tree but who are not sure how to start or what to do when they get “stuck.” The lessons will help participants plan their research and go about finding the information they need to continue expanding their family story. Examples will be provided as well as hands-on activities and participants will have time to work on their own research. Sessions will be held on Thursdays in September and October at 10:30 a.m. and will run about 1½ hours.

Join us Sept. 21 for “Genealogy: What It Is and How to Avoid Common Pitfalls.” On Sept. 28 the topic will be “FamilySearch and the U.S. Censuses.” The topic on Oct. 5 will be “DNA and How It Can Help Trace Elusive Ancestors.” The final session will be held Oct. 19 and the topic will be “Breaking Down Brick Walls: Using FamilySearch and the Wisconsin Historical Society Website." There is no registration required for the classes.

The library will be closed Sept. 2 through Sept. 4 for the Labor Day holiday. We hope you have a happy and safe Labor Day weekend.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.