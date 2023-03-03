Boardwalk column: Reserve a Douglas County campsite today

SUPERIOR — Campground reservations are now available online for the 2023 standard season.

Reserve your spot on the Douglas County website, or call Douglas County Forestry at 715-378-2027 with inquiries. As of 2023, all reservations, cancellations and changes of any kind must be made online by the customer by visiting the customer portal of the specific campground.

Douglas County will be accepting applications from nonprofit agencies for inclusion in the 2023 annual capital projects process. Applications can be submitted to the County Clerk’s office by March 15. The application is available on the Douglas County website.

Several meetings are on the calendar for next week. All meetings are held in room 201 of the Government Center unless another location is specifically noted:



The Northwest ITBEC Tourism Advisory Committee meets on Monday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, 1400 S. River St., Spooner.

A Douglas County Timber Sale will take place on Tuesday, March 7 from 6–8 p.m. the Douglas County Forestry Headquarters, 9182 East Hughes Ave., Solon Springs.

On Wednesday, March 8, the Zoning Committee meets from 9–11 a.m.

The Children’s Community Options Program Advisory Committee meets Wednesday from 2–4 p.m.

And the ADRC Advisory Board also meets Wednesday from 4:15–6:15 p.m.

The Health and Human Services Committee meets on Thursday, March 9 from 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact me at Melissa.Pratt@douglascountywi.org .

Make it a great week!

Melissa Pratt is a human resources specialist for Douglas County.