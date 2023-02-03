Boardwalk column: Douglas County snowmobile trails in great shape

SUPERIOR — As of Wednesday, Feb. 1, 90 percent of the Douglas County snowmobile trails are open and in excellent riding condition.

There are still some low-hanging branches and debris under the snow, so please continue to ride with caution. Be sure to thank the volunteers if you happen to pass them on the trails. Douglas County Forestry does not maintain any trails across lakes. If you would like information of specific trails, please contact the snowmobile club in that area. For further information and list of trails that are open and closed please visit the Douglas County website.

Advance reservations for campsites began at Wednesday, as well. The Douglas County Forest offers three developed campgrounds each offering unique amenities and attractions: Lucius Woods County Park, Gordon Dam County Park and Mooney Dam County Park.

Each campground is located on a large body of water and all three offer excellent sport fishing opportunities. No more than one (1) camping unit (tent, trailer, RV or other similar type of shelter) may occupy each site. Camping rates are subject to change. All campsites are available for advance reservations and same day check-in as long as sites are available at time of check-in and do not interfere with upcoming reservations. Be sure to visit the Douglas County website to see the rates and location maps for each of the available campsites!

One meeting is on the calendar for next week:

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. in room 201 at the Government Center.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact me at Melissa.Pratt@douglascountywi.org .

Melissa Pratt is a human resources specialist for Douglas County.