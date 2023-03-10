William Kangas

William Lee Kangas “Windsor Willie”, age 70, of Iron River, WI, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland with his wife Carol by his side. He was born November 17, 1952, in Ashland, the son of Oiva M and Dorothy I (Frostman) Kangas.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; son Nathan (Katy) Kangas; two brothers, Ray Kangas, Dan (Bobbie) Kangas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Ron (Lolita) Beeksma, Judi (Boyd) Chamberlin, Duane (Melody) Beeksma and Randy (Debbie) Beeksma; nieces and nephews; Ryan Kangas, Adam Kangas, Aaron Kangas, Donna Jensen, Michelle (Brett) George, P J Fregoe, Ronnita (Bulut) Nesimoglu, Amy (Dave) Ramaley, Tad Beeksma, Tiffany Martin and Josh Roberts; many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; his “honorary brothers”; and his furry companion little Lucy.

Please come celebrate Windsor Willie’s life at his memorial service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Iron River Community Center. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until the time of service. Spring inurnment will take place at Pine Glade Cemetery in Oulu.

Arrangements are by the Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Service.