William F. “Bill” Connolly, 94, lifelong Superior resident, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Essentia Health in Duluth, MN. He was born on May 24, 1928, the son of Francis and Laura (Palmer) Connolly.

He was united in marriage to Sue Lull on December 1, 2012, in Superior. They recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Bill was a longtime active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club 403. He was an avid bowler, golfer, and Green Bay Packers fan and he was inducted into the Superior Mens Bowling Hall of Fame. After his retirement from Great Lakes Coal & Docks as a District Manager, Bill loved working at the golf course. You may have known him by “Ranger Bill.”

Bill was loved by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his smiling Irish eyes and hearty laugh.

He is survived by his beloved wife Sue; children, Dan Connolly, Superior, Tim Connolly, South Carolina, Patti (Eddie) Uresti, Texas, Dave (Peggy) Connolly, Superior, Frank (Teri) Connolly, Colorado, John (Lisa) Connolly, Colorado, Theresa (Kim) Connolly, Arizona, and Jenni (Brad) Homich, Superior; son-in-law Rick Edquist; stepdaughters, Alayna Lull and Theresa (Tim Morrison) Lull, both of Duluth; brother, Tom Connolly, Florida; sister, Sister Theresa Mae (Kay) Connolly; twelve grandchildren; two step grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild; and eleven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Doris (Dodie); daughter Kathy Edquist; daughter-in-law Nancy Connolly; and his sister Evelyn Miller.

Should friends desire, donations may be made in Bill’s honor to a charity of their choosing.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2316 E. 4th Street in Superior, and will continue until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, with Rev. Fr. James Tobolski as Celebrant, at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow Mass at St. Francis Cemetery in Superior.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 East 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.