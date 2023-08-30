William “Bill” Thibedeau

Passed away on August 28, 2023 at the age of 101. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor for 74 years. Loving father of Timothy (Kathy) Thibedeau and Cheryl (Terry) Honeck. Proud grandfather of Nathan, Jonathan (Kristen), Brian (Dianna) Brophey, and Kelly (Vincent) Curatola. Great-grandfather of Jake, McKenzie, Casey, Dominic, Anna, Milo, Jace and Nolan and great great-grandchild Amelia. He is preceded in death by 5 brothers and 5 sisters. He is survived by his sister Alice Sauer, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Bill served in World War II as a medic in North Africa and Italian campaigns. He was a very kind and giving person who will be missed. Visitation will be held at Downs Funeral Home (1617 N 19th St, Superior, WI) on September 5 from 10 to 11 am with a service to follow. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.