William (Bill) A. Andrews

Sadly Bill lost his battle with Leukemia after 18 months. Bill retired from the Superior, WI Police Department 30 June 2006 after serving in multiple roles over his 27 years. He was a member of ABATE of Wisconsin for over 20 plus years as well. Bill had a passion for classic cars and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast enjoying his many experiences to Sturgis. Bill was beyond an avid Packer Fan and you may have crossed his path at Rays E-Z Bar or better known as the Packer Bar back in the day. He is survived by his wife Vicki, daughter Jami (Mike) Panula, stepson Jamie Hanna, and grandkids Michael Jr, Isabella, Ailey, and Seth. A small private ceremony was held by Nathan Adelson Hospice during a butterfly release on 2 Apr 23.