William B. Idziorek

William B. (Bill/Wilbur) Idziorek, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on Saturday, July 22, at his Lake Nebagamon residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born to Felix J. (II) and Lucille Idziorek on December 31, 1949. He was a lifelong Superior and Lake Nebagamon resident. Bill attended both Cathedral and Superior Senior High schools. He graduated from SSHS in 1968. After high school he attended WITC and graduated in 1970 with a degree in marketing. He also received a degree in business in 1976 from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. While attending UW-Stout he played defensive back for the Blue Devils football team from 1971-1975.

On May 26, 1979, Bill married Carol A. Steen, the love of his life. Bill and Carol have two daughters, Nicole and Kristina. Bill was employed at Fraser Shipyards, Inc. as a warehouse materials technician from 1979 to 2009. In Bill’s earlier years, he was a volunteer youth basketball and pony league football coach. Bill was a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church and St. Anthony Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council (#07106).

Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His family was the most important aspect of his life. He was known for being the life of the party with a unique sense of humor that made all of his family and close friends smile. He was a lifelong fan of Badger athletics, the Green Bay Packers, and the Brewers baseball club. He looked forward to watching the big game with his family. Bill also enjoyed golf, bowling, and playing men’s softball. In his earlier years, he was a proud member of the men’s softball team at Bud’s Sunnyside. Fishing with his dad was also a favorite memory and an enjoyable pastime. Bill was well known by his wife and daughters as their pontoon boat captain and patio daddio. He was a whiz on the Weber grill! Bill’s meticulous and particular nature was one of his most appreciated and valued qualities. He was well known for his set of handy skills and creative problem-solving abilities.

Bill is greeted in heaven by his parents, Felix J. (II) and Lucille Idziorek. His in-laws, Joseph and Patricia Paquette and Soren and Francis Steen. He is also greeted by his baby sister, Suzanne Idziorek.

He is survived by his wife, Carol A. Idziorek of Lake Nebagamon; his daughters Nicole (Matthew) Hummel of Onalaska, WI and Kristina (Christopher Schwartz) Idziorek of Superior, WI;. brother Felix III (Dorothy) Idziorek of Las Vegas, NV; sister Rozanne (Brian) Rasmussen of Appleton, WI; granddaughters Michaela Hummel, Alexia Schwartz, and Elizabeth Schwartz; brothers-in-law Edward (Martha) Paquette, Troy (Dede) Paquette, and Charles (Linda) Steen; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cathedral School and KIN (Kids in Lake Nebagamon).

Honorary pallbearers for Bill are Jim Bernaki, Don Odermann, Dick Sislo, Paul Hammerbeck, Bob Nelson, Al Rivord, Butch Johnson, Dennis VanMassenhove, his grandchildren, Michaela Hummel, Alexia Schwartz, and Elizabeth Schwartz, and members of the Knights of Columbus.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 11648 E County Road B in Lake Nebagamon, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Memorial Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant.

Interment will be at Lake Nebagamon Cemetery.

The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.downs-lesage.com.