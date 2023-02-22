Wilfred Nicholas Hess (94) passed away on February 9, 2023, under Hospice care at Norris Square in Cottage Grove, MN. He was born on December 10, 1928, in Litchfield, Minnesota and lived many of his adult years in Superior (Oliver), Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife Marilyn who he was married to for 52 years; his children Joni (Richard) Jarvis, James (Lorrie) Hess, Robert (Michelle) Hess, and Donald (Lisa) Hess; brother Charles (Ann) Hess and sister-in-law Iris Holmgren; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Doris (Holmgren) Hess; sister Delores (Doug) Farley; parents Joseph and Irene (Smith) Hess, and brothers James and Joseph Jr. Hess.

Wilfred (Willie) worked for the railroad for almost 40 years starting with the Great Northern Railroad and ending with the Burlington Northern Railroad until his retirement at 55 years of age in Superior, Wisconsin. He loved to fish, build things in his garage, and would always lend a helping hand to his neighbors in need. Gardening and dancing were his passions from his early years up until he was 90 years old. You could find him enjoying happy hour at the local bars, working in his large backyard garden, or attending polka music events and festivals all around Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, May 13, 2023, St. John’s Catholic Church, 106 N 4th St, Darwin, MN, followed by a luncheon in the church basement.

An additional celebration of life will be held from 11am to 3pm Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Aces on 29th, 2827 Oakes Ave, Superior, WI.