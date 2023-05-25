Wendy L. Schultz

Wendy Labarge Schultz, 52 of Foxboro, WI, died on Friday, May 19, 2023, in her home with her family by her side.

She was born on May 26, 1970, in Superior to Warren and Betty (Osen) Labarge. Wendy graduated from Superior High School and has been an accountant the majority of her career, working most recently with Waste Management and Azcon Metals in Duluth.

She loved the Green Bay Packers and dogs. Wendy was known to go out of her way to greet a dog. She will be remembered for her kindness and willingness to help others.

Wendy was preceded in death by her father, Warren.

Survivors include her husband, Mark; her daughter, Haley; her mother, Betty Labarge; her sister, Connie (Dean) Barker; her niece, Kelly; nephews, Scott (Amy) and Kevin (Marina).

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 10:00 am until the 11:30 am funeral service in Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 320 N 28th St., Superior, WI, with Pastor Kirk Schield officiating.

Burial will be in the Summit Cemetery following the funeral and luncheon at the church.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.downsfh.com.