Warren J. Wicklund, Sr.

Warren James Wicklund, Sr., 89 of Superior, died on Sunday, February 26, 2023, with his family by his side.

He was born on January 20, 1934, in Superior to Carl Wicklund and Eunice Wicklund (Sitek).

Warren was a US Army Veteran.

He married Mary Stariha on October 13, 1962, in Superior.

Warren was employed as a switchman working with the Soo Line Railroad retiring in 1995.

He was a member of Cathedral of Christ the King as well as the Superior Polish Club.

Warren was an incredibly talented cartoon artist and designed the program for his high school reunions. He was very adventurous and was always willing to try new challenges such as completing Grandmas Marathon in the mid-90’s. He enjoyed geography and studying maps and knew every inch of Douglas County. Warren also enjoyed gardening, hiking, and riding his bike. In his retirement years he and Mary spent 16 winters in Desert Hot Springs, CA.

Warren was preceded in death by his mother Eunice, his brother, Curtis; his niece, Paulette Lindberg and his nephew, Dan Wicklund.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary, his children, Elizabeth (Bob Ragsdale) DeLuca-Ragsdale, Warren (Karen) Wicklund, Jr., Lynn (Brian) Reed; his grandchildren, Vincent, David, Sophia, Alec, Lauren, Zachary, Nathan, Nick, and Brianna; his great grandchildren, Mario, Laya, Daeta, and Jeanette; his nephews, Tom Wicklund, Derek Lindberg, and niece, Becky Beebe.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2023, from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior, WI with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as officiant.

Military honors accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Superior.

Military honors accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Superior.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.