Warren J. Nelson

Warren James Nelson, 95, of Superior, died Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Betty’s Harbor located within New Perspective Senior Living facility in Superior.

Warren was born in Superior on December 16, 1927, the son of George and Loretta (Reimer) Nelson. He grew up in the Foxboro area.

He was married to the love of his life, Marjorie M. Romans Nelson, for 66 years.

After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in April 1947, Warren went to work for Great Northern Elevator, then Willcuts-Nelson Lumber, followed by Knutsen Ship Building and Repair. He became a proud member of the Saginaw Plumbers & Pipefitters U.A. Local No. 85. In 1954 he became employed with Riley Stoker Corporation and began his career in building industrial/commercial boilers. This work took him to 42 job sites in 20 different states. During their time together, Warren and Marge visited all 50 states. One of their last trips together was to visit the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C.

Warren was a faithful member of the United Presbyterian Church in Superior. In 2016, he was awarded Man of the Year by the congregation. He loved his church community and participated in many activities. He depended on his faith and faith community at all times.

On March 31, 1960, Warren entered the Masonic Grand Lodge of Indiana as an apprentice. On April 28, 1960, he achieved Master Mason status and became a member of Hadi Shriners. On May 7, 2010 he was given an Award of Gold. Warren was very proud to be a Shriner and support the work of the organization.

Warren loved to play golf (in his younger years)! He played in a few tournaments throughout the years and won a few trophies.

Upon his retirement in June of 1993, Warren moved back to Superior and pursued hobbies in the arts, including acrylic painting and stained glass. He made numerous beautiful objects for family and friends. Retirement also brought more travel visiting two places he and Marge had always wanted to visit, Hawaii and Alaska. Another favorite trip was by train across the Canadian Rockies.

The most joyful place for him and Marge was their little cabin on Lake of the Woods in Solon Springs, which he helped his aunt and uncle build in 1950. There was always work to be done there but as Warren called it, “the fun work.” In the last couple of years with his dementia, this cabin was the only place he wanted to visit because he still carried those memories. Hearing him relate those memories has been a blessing.

Warren enjoyed the company of family and friends, and having worked in so many places had an abundance of people in his life providing him joy. He was a kind man who held each member of his family and all his friends in his heart with the greatest of love.

Warren was preceded in death by his lovely wife; his parents; and brothers James and George.

He is survived by his children, Gary (Shielou) Nelson of Dover, FL, Bonnie (John) Nelson Mucha of Newark, DE, and Timothy (Cindy) Nelson of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Cory, Kristen, Courtney, Casey, Nicklaus and Ryan; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister Carole of Roseburg, OR; brothers David of Savoy, IL, and Harvey of Chico, CA.

Visitation will be at 1:00 PM prior to the Memorial Service at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at United Presbyterian Church, 229 N 28th St, Superior, WI, with Rev. Brett Foote and Rev. Joel Huenemann officiating.

Burial will be at a later date in Summit Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, c/o Hadi Shriners, 6 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN 47708 or United Presbyterian Church Community Dinner Fund, 229 N 28th St., Superior, WI 54880.

Rest in Love, dearest Dad, rest in Love.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior is assisting the family with arrangements.