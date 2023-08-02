Vernetta Sislo

Vernetta Marie (Sapik) Sislo, age 88, passed away peacefully July 26th after living for several years with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born May 29, 1935 in Superior, WI, Vernetta was the eldest of eight children of John and Stella (Kowal) Sapik. Following graduation in 1953 from Cathedral High School, Vernetta worked in Superior at The Evening Telegram, Penny’s Department Store, and the IGA grocery store, where she met the love of her life, Gerald Sislo. Vernetta and Gerry were united in marriage on June 28, 1958. After living for a few years in Blair, WI, they raised their family in Minocqua, WI, and ultimately retired in St. Germain, WI.

Vernetta enjoyed arts and crafts, collectables, baking, playing Bunco with her friends, but most of all, visiting with her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister to her seven siblings.

Vernetta is survived by her husband of 65 years, her son Kevin (Toni Schutta), son David, daughter-in-law Sarah Holbrook, grandchildren Claire, Adam, Taylor and Brianna, siblings Ronnie (Barb), Eileen (Jerry) Marshall, Jerome (Cindy), Laura (Chuck) Eisenmann, Leo (Becky), Allan, 12 nieces and nephews, and many extended family members. Preceding her in death were her parents, son Mark, and brother Francis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 10th at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2316 E 4th St, Superior, WI 54880, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Reverend Fr. Jim Tobolski will be the celebrant. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery following the service. A luncheon will be held at the church hall following the interment.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Vernetta by making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org. Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services of Woodruff, WI are assisting with funeral arrangements, www.nimsgernfuneral.com.