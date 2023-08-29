Verlyn ‘Vern’ H. Moore

Verlyn “Vern” Howard Moore, 94, of Superior, WI died on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

Vern was born on December 19, 1928, to Elvira (Luhman) and Albert Moore in Dickinson, ND. He attended schools in North Dakota, Spring Brook, WI and Superior. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Korean War, he was honorably discharged in 1959.

Vern was employed with the city of Superior holding various positions until his retirement. He continued to work following his official retirement for many years.

Vern was a member of the Belgian Club, the Douglas County Fish and Game League and the NRA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia “Sis”; his son Kenneth; his sister, Luane Davis; grandson, Ryan Moore and his daughter in-law, Cynthia Moore.

Vern is survived by his son, Brian (Fran) Moore; his granddaughters, Amanda Moore, Megan (John) Moore, Dana (Ben) Carlson, and Rachel St. Germaine; his grandson, Russell (Sara) Moore; his great grandchildren, Paige, Dominic, Ruby, Rylie, Carter, Abby, Hannah, Brooklyn, Aleah, Mason, Gus, Henry and Oliver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff at Essentia Health for their care of Vern in his last days.

If so, desired memorials may be directed to the Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 E. 2nd St., Superior, WI 54880 in Vern’s name.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 2nd from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service in Zion Lutheran Church, 2022 E 2nd St., Superior.

Military honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 honor guard. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.