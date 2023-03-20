Tom John Abbott passed away on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at the Minneapolis CA Center after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 74 years old.

Tom was born on April 7th 1948 to Frank and Gloria Abbott and grew up In Superior WI. He attended Superior Senior High School and Northwood Technical College in Superior. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the 101st Airborne.

Tom had a career in retail management and got his start locally at Ekstrom’s Clothing while still in high school. He was an avid golfer, and volunteered for more than 10 years at the Minneapolis VA.

Tom was known for his caring and generous spirit, and a willingness to help others, which resulted in many deep and lasting friendships. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Tom is preceded in death by his Mother Gloria.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Susie, Father Frank, Daughter Tracy (David), two brothers Larry, and Jim (Debbie) Abbott of Superior. Grandchildren Alexandra and Zane. And many Nieces and Nephews.

A sincere thank you to the Hospital Staff, and Nurses at The Minneapolis Veterans Hospital for their excellent, loving care of Tom.

A Private Grave Side Service will be held for the immediate family.

Donations may be made to the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs.