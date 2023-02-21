99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Todd A. Peterson

63f4146e3667da47c4b71901.jpg
Published February 21, 2023 11:43 AM

Todd Arthur Peterson, 62, of Superior passed away on February 17, 2023. Todd was a lifelong resident of Superior except for his time in the United States Navy. He was a devout fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur H. and Marie Peterson and is survived by his brother Kevin (Patty) Peterson and sister Kristine (Jerry) Skeens.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Douglas County, Puppas’s Pals or any other amazing animal shelter/rescue.

The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue in Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.downs-lesage.com.

Modulist Image