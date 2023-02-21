Todd A. Peterson

Todd Arthur Peterson, 62, of Superior passed away on February 17, 2023. Todd was a lifelong resident of Superior except for his time in the United States Navy. He was a devout fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur H. and Marie Peterson and is survived by his brother Kevin (Patty) Peterson and sister Kristine (Jerry) Skeens.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Douglas County, Puppas’s Pals or any other amazing animal shelter/rescue.

