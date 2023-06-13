Timothy S. McGillis

Timothy Shawn McGillis - dedicated husband, father, soon-to-be grandfather, and friend - passed away unexpectedly at his home in his sleep in Neenah, WI on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Tim was born to Gene and Jean McGillis in Superior, WI on February 10, 1961. He graduated from Superior High School in 1979 before attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. After graduating with a degree in business, Tim took a position with the James River Corporation in Neenah, WI which was probably the best decision of his life as it led to him meeting his wife, Judith Tuttle. Then in 1984, he accepted a sales position at Badger Plug Company in Greenville, WI. That was also one of the best decisions he could’ve made in his professional career.

One night when Tim and Judy happened to be out at the same establishment, they met. Tim asked Judy for her number. Initially, she rebuffed him until they happened to meet again, by chance, at the Neenah YMCA. It was at that point that Judy decided to give Tim a chance and the rest is history. The couple married on July 22, 1989, and over the next ten years, they would happily welcome four daughters into their family: Kaitlyn, Elyse, Molly, and Brynne. And thus, he became a “girl-dad”.

Throughout the years, Tim loved playing golf, and was thrilled when his oldest two daughters married golfers. Along with that, he was a passionate spectator of the numerous sports his two younger daughters played throughout their high school career. He enjoyed playing in the Member-Guest at Butte des Morts Country Club with both sons-in-law and was crowned the Champion of the Member-Guest tournament in the summer of 2021, a lifelong dream. He also had a passion for flying and had recently been fixing up his own plane to fulfill another lifelong dream of flying up to his family’s cabin in Lake Nebagamon, WI. Tim has been enjoying summers and winters at the cabin in Lake Nebagamon since he was a child, and it was truly his happy place. Nothing made him happier than spending time at the lake with his wife, kids, parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews. During the winters, you could find him snowmobiling in the backwoods of Brule and Iron River with his brother, enjoying the occasional beverage at the Kro Bar and Patti’s Dockside. In addition, Tim enjoyed deer hunting in November, and looked forward to the age-old Wisconsin tradition every year. In case you can’t tell already, Tim had a lot of hobbies. But his favorite hobby of all was spending time with his wife and four daughters.

Tim’s family spent a great deal of time together, a close-knit family indeed. He was so incredibly proud of his girls and was dedicated to making sure they were all well cared for. Not one to shy away from a good time, his family enjoyed summer weekends on the boat, Zac Brown Band concerts, “Framily Christmas”, tailgating and attending Packer games at Lambeau, and spending many weekends watching his girls play various sports and show choir. He took pride in passing along his passions to his girls, such as skiing, golfing, and music. Tim dedicated one weekend every year to skiing in Colorado with beloved friends and family. He was proud to tackle Vail and Beaver Creek mountains, but more times than once the mountains tackled him. Tim was looking so forward to becoming a grandpa for the first time this upcoming November and couldn’t wait to welcome a baby boy into the family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean, mother-in-law, Helen Tuttle, and two beloved dogs, Gracie and Maizy.

Tim is survived by his wife, Judith; their children: Kaitlyn (Adam Newville), Elyse (Brandon Cloete), Molly (significant other Mitchell Spierings), Brynne; his father, Gene McGillis; sisters: Katie Sekelsky (Jay), Patti Steely (Jeff); brothers: TJ McGillis (Tiffany) and Mark McGillis (Tracey); sister-in-law, Sharon Keyes; and brother-in-law, Bill Tuttle (Debra); four legged best friend, Finley; as well as many nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

In his memory and in lieu of flowers, donation checks can be made out to the Nebagamon Lake Association.

Please join the family for a “Celebration of Life & Memorial Service” on Thursday, June 15th, 2023, from 11:30am-2:30pm at Butte des Morts Country Club, 3600 Prospect Ave, Appleton, WI 54914. There will be lunch and beverages provided, and the family will be receiving condolences at this time.

‘And be a simple kind of man, be something you love and understand. Oh, take your time, don’t live too fast. Troubles will come and they will pass. You’ll find a woman, yeah, and you’ll find love. And don’t forget son, there is someone up above. All that you need is in your soul.’

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 920-722-7151

Condolences: westgorfuneralhomes.com