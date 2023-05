Timothy M. Heikkila of Thomasville, passed away on April 26, 2023 with his wife, Monteen, at his side. He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Jessica Woolman and his granddaughter Tobin Woolman. A celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 beginning at 11am at Culley’s MeadowWood Funeral Home - Timberlane Road Chapel. Please visit www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com to view his complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family.