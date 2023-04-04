Timothy J. Schultz

Timothy “Tim” J. Schultz, 73, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 27, 2023 at home following a multitude of health complications. He was born in Superior, WI on October 10, 1949 to Edward and Joan (Russell) Schultz.

Tim is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Schultz, son Edward (Anne) Schultz, daughter Patty (Stew) Goldberg, and brother Rusty Schultz, all of Superior; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation begins at 9:00 AM, Monday, April 10, at Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Belknap, Superior, WI and continue until the 11:00 AM Memorial Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant. Military Honors will be accorded by Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richard I. Bong Veteran’s Historical Center in Tim’s name.

Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.downs-lesage.com